Dinner Party Vegan Guest Gets Lettuce Instead of Lasagna, Then Faces Criticism After Leaving Hungry

Staying polite about bad food is a social skill and this dinner party guest had it in abundance.

She’d been told the menu was “vegan lasagna,” showed up with an open mind, and received a dish made entirely of raw vegetables stacked between lettuce leaves.

So deciding to save face, she ate it with a smile on her face and said nothing.

But when dinner was over, she and a few other guests ended up grabbing food at a local pizzeria because, quite frankly, a stack of lettuce didn’t satiate their hunger.

But when the host found out, she accused them of publicly humiliating her.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA for leaving a dinner party early because of “vegan lasagna”? I was invited to a friend’s dinner party. Beforehand, she told everyone she was making vegan lasagna. I’m not vegan, but I like plenty of vegetarian and vegan foods, so I figured I’d give it a try.

But once she arrived, the meal didn’t meet her expectations at all.

When dinner was served, I was surprised to find that it wasn’t really lasagna at all. There were no noodles, no cheese, and no sauce.

One could hardly call what was sitting in front of her “lasagna.”

It was basically layers of vegetables stacked together. The “pasta” layers were lettuce leaves with slices of tomato and other raw vegetables in between. I ate my serving of “lasagna” but was still hungry afterward.

Still, she tried to fake a smile and get through the rest of the night.

I didn’t complain about the food or say anything negative about it to her, as she is just getting into the vegan lifestyle and trying new foods. After dinner, I decided to leave early.

Turns out, many of the other dinner guests were still hungry too.

A few of the other guests ended up leaving around the same time, and we went to a local pizzeria and got dinner together. None of us made a social media post about it or anything, but somehow she found out.

And this friend wasn’t pleased.

She later called me and said it was rude and insulting that we went for food after she spent time preparing dinner for everyone. I told her I appreciated the effort she put in, but I was very hungry and didn’t want to ask for something else to eat in front of other guests.

Now the friend is taking it super personally.

She says the fact that multiple people left and went out to eat made her feel humiliated and like everyone was making fun of her cooking. Some friends think I should have stayed longer and sucked it up.

But she thinks her friend kind of made her own bed here.

Others think if you invite people over for dinner and tell them you’re serving lasagna, it’s reasonable for them to expect something more substantial than layered lettuce and tomatoes. AITA?

Embarrassing as it might have been, maybe there’s a valuable lesson somewhere in here for the friend.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee whose dietary restrictions caused the whole office to turn against her.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

This user also thinks it was unfair to label the dish as “lasagna.”

All things considered, this woman was still the best dinner party guest she could be.

She shouldn’t have to apologize for still being hungry.

Maybe her friend deserved to be embarrassed — at least a little bit.

To their credit, all of the guests were still extremely polite, and they didn’t treat the host any differently for her embarrassing lapse in judgement.

Nobody posted about it. Nobody complained to her face. They just choked down the lettuce lasagna, said nothing, and quietly made their way to a pizzeria together afterward like reasonable adults who were still hungry.

Hosting a dinner party where all your guests leave hungry is pretty much violating the golden rule of dinner parties.