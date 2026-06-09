‘Do Your Job!’: Retail Worker Blasted by Colleague After Denying Special Self-Checkout Favor

When you’ve worked somewhere for a while, you’re expected to know the workplace rules.

This goes for wherever you work – an office, a school, a store – when you know how it operates, you’re expected to act accordingly.

So when the self-checkout operator in this story was asked to break the rules for a customer, she refused.

But the woman who was asking her to break the rules should have absolutely known better.

Read on to find out why.

You work here and you act like that? I work self checkout at my lovely local store, and my manager has explicitly instructed us not to check people out. I follow this rule mostly because I don’t feel like checking people out, and I’m usually too busy anyway. So here comes someone who works in another area. She’s off the clock, and she has stuff ready to check out. She approaches my register, sets her stuff down, and asks me to check her out. I’m a fairly soft spoken person, so I told her very softly that no, I could not do that, but I have several self checkouts open.

Let’s see how the colleague reacted to the self checkout assistant’s explanation.

She tells me she has WIC. Our self checkouts do not take WIC. I tell her she needs to get in a manned line then. She says no, that I’m going to check her out. I say, still very softly, though I’m starting to get angry, that no, I cannot check her out here and she needs to go in a manned line. She gets angry as well, and tells me that I’m going to check her out. I say no, and then I walk away, as she was wasting my time and people were staring at me.

But the colleague refused to take no for an answer.

At this point, I had several registers that were going off and people needing my help, so I did that. She continues to stand there, and when I come to a register nearby, she says, “I’m still waiting.” I mumble that she can wait then, and contemplate calling a manager to back me up. Over someone who works here. In the same store. She then tells me she is going to get the front end manager, who’s above the manager I was thinking of calling, and I tell her to go ahead.

Finally, the woman decides enough is enough.

I later see her leaving a checkout line. This just happened today, and I’m sure she’s going to report me, but I’ll be shocked if anything happens to me. I’m just angry that she decided to come to me and act like a fool because I wouldn’t check her out at self checkout, even though she literally WORKS HERE.

Some people really do think they’re better than everyone else.

It sucks that this self-checkout operator had to deal with such an entitled colleague.

She works there, so she should know the rules – without expecting an exemption!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a man who wants to report a coworker to HR over unprofessional behavior following a missed promotion.

Let’s see how the Reddit community reacted to this.

This person thought that the colleague was either entitled or foolish to think it would be another rule for her.

While others talked about how things used to be a lot stricter on staff purchases.

Meanwhile, others schooled the self-checkout assistant on how to deal with bullies.

The very fact that she had the audacity to ask for the rules to be broken just so she could check out where she wanted shows the kind of person the woman is.

Let’s hope that when she puts in the complaint, she gets a lot of pushback from those above.

She deserves to be called out.