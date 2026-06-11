Elderly Neighbor’s Son Confronts Woman Over Being Too Loud, but She Believes the Accusation Is Wrong

Dealing with any kind of difficult neighbor can be a big headache, but dealing with an elderly person who might not exactly still have it together mentally can be a huge challenge.

I’m not saying that’s definitively what’s going on here, but it sounds like it might be a possibility.

The fact is that the woman who wrote this story feels like she’s been unfairly and mistakenly singled out by her elderly neighbor and her son and now she’s considering getting the police involved.

Yeah, that’s a tough one…

Get all the details below and see what you think about her situation.

AITA if I tell my 84 y/o female neighbor and her son to just call the police on me and never talk to me directly again if they have concerns over me? “I (24F) went outside to walk my dog & a maybe late 40sM approached me & said, “HEY is that your apartment, do you live there?” I said “why?”. Then he asks me 4 more times if it’s my place. He then goes “Well you’ve been making way too much noise & my mom is 84 & can’t sleep because of it. It’s between 2–3 AM & it needs to stop. I went to management & they told us to call the police but we don’t want to do that. You just need to keep it down.” I was caught off guard so I said “oh i didn’t know. What noises are you hearing & when was this?”

Well, that doesn’t sound right…

He said a couple nights ago. I told him I’d been out of town the past 5 days & literally just got back yesterday. He goes “well I don’t know the exact day but she’s saying the noises are coming directly above & she can’t sleep because of it.” I asked again what noises she heard & he said “I don’t know, like moving around noises.” I said “moving around noises? okay..” I told him they’re more than welcome to knock on my door if they hear noise & he goes “well I don’t live here, this is just what my mom is saying & if it’s 2 am, she’s not gonna come knock on your door.” I look over & she’s actually outside watching the conversation. Then he assumes I live there w/ my boyfriend. I don’t, he just comes over often. He says he already talked to my upstairs neighbor & that he was actually a lot ruder to him than he’s being with me because I’m a girl.

These people sound a little bit crazy…

Then he says “And I don’t know if u smoke weed-” I cut him off & said “I do not.” (because i knew he was about to accuse me of the flower smell)” He goes “well my mom keeps smelling it & she can’t handle the smell” & again I just said okay. I did hit a pen a couple weeks ago in my bedroom. I never smoke flower because I don’t even like the smell. There is no way this woman smelled a THC pen. Our neighbors across from her smoke flower outside on their balcony tho every day but they legally can do that. It’s legal in Arizona. Here’s the thing: I did get into an argument with my boyfriend before I left town. It lasted about 30 minutes but at the end of it, there was raised voices so he left in the middle of the night, which is what I thought this was gonna be about. It’s possible he got the “moving noises” wrong if he also got the “couple nights ago” thing wrong since he was relaying what his mom said. Or maybe they didn’t hear the raised voice & only heard us walking around during the argument. The raised voices maybe lasted two minutes which is why he left. I did apologize to him for the noise and told him I’d try to be quieter.

You can understand why she’d be creeped out by this.

Either way, the way I was approached by this random man I’d never seen before, asking where I lived, and just kinda accusing me of stuff rubbed me the wrong way. It felt hostile. I DID NOT DENY MAKING NOISE. This was a one time occurrence being treated as a continuous pattern. AITA if I leave a letter saying I’m sorry for the noise but do not approach me or send someone else (especially a man) to approach me again & that I support management calling the police if any future concerns arise? Even if I was the source of the noise, it 100% was not worth getting police involved so I’d have no problem talking to the cops. I’d rather talk to them (even if a man because they are identifiable as a cop) rather than some random man waiting outside my apartment over a one time occurrence that even he was unsure was me because he also went to my next door neighbor to confront about noise also.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader weighed in.

This individual shared their thoughts.

This reader said she’s to blame.

And this Reddit user agreed.

Well, it seems like a lot of folks who read this story feel like the woman who wrote it is not handling this situation with a lot of grace or patience.

But before you jump to conclusions, put yourself in her place and try to think about how you’d react.

You never really know what you’re gonna do until it happens to you, right?

She wasn’t happy about this guy stopping by and confronting her about this…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT department who keeps receiving tickets for a company that was previously spun off.