Elderly Shopper Mistakes Woman for Grocery Store Employee and Praises Her “New Job”

It is not uncommon for someone to be mistaken for an employee at grocery stores, and usually that results in an argument or other minor conflict.

Sometimes, however, the results can be much more wholesome.

That is what happened to the young lady in this story when an older shopper thought she worked at the grocery store and asked her where the bread was. The young lady had some extra time, so she helped her find it, even though she didn’t know exactly where it was.

Once they found it, the older lady assumed that she was just new to her job and complimented her for taking the time to help.

This type of story really helps to illustrate how important it is to put in the effort and help people, even if you don’t fully know what you are doing. Read through the full story here and see what you think.

I DON’T work here! Wholesome version. So, a few years ago, I took a break from bartending – around my third year of university.

Trying new jobs can be very rewarding.

Instead I took a job in a bookies. For anyone not from the UK, a ‘bookies’ is a bookmakers shop, where you go to place bets on dog and horse races. It was super simple and easy, given nowadays the computer does most of the work.

She seems to really like the job.

All I really had to worry about was posting the sports newspapers on the walls, tactfully avoiding occasional sexual harassment, and passing on the serious stuff to my actually seasoned manager, you know? And as a side note – it’s not that bad of a job. I’ve still kept a CD disk gifted to me by a patron. He was sort of like a grandfather figure and we bonded over music, hence the CD.

Good to know, let’s get to the story.

I just had to put a little disclaimer there incase you think my job was always super trashy. Although, we did have our trashy moments. Local Slang: ‘hen’ in Scots dialect (story based in Scotland) would be equivalent to ‘love’ or ‘hon’. ‘Aye’ is yes, or just being in agreement with a statement etc. Now, that’s boring. Let’s get to the story.

Everyone has to go shopping.

I’m in my bookie uniform, which is a polo shirt and plain black trousers, with very plain black shoes. It’s time for my break, and I go to a local supermarket to pick up a sandwich and a drink.

I can see why she is confused.

While I’m in a random aisle, a sweet (VERY) old lady stops me. Elderly lady: “SCUSEE me, I can’t see any bread?” Me: “hmm?” EL: “Bread, you know? …bread? Where do you keep the bread here?”

It is a confusing situation for both of them.

It hadn’t really registered to me at this point, given the ‘uniform’, she would thought I was at work. Me: “Uhh …uhm… I think it’s maybe over there?”

Hey, she guest it right.

I had the time – my shop was literally two minutes away – and just took it upon myself to go with her, and I thought I’d know where the bread and baked stuff was anyways. EL: “Aye, aye – that’s it, my love. There we go! Well done.” Me: “Aye!”

How cute.

EL: “You’re doing lovely, hen. Don’t worry, you’ll learn” She thought I was a new girl at the supermarket.

Just because you don’t work somewhere doesn’t mean you can’t be helpful. It is always the right thing to help others out when you are able.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

This was a sweet story. Some people would get upset, but it is better to just help.

It is always nice to go above and beyond. It is well worth the effort.

Jobs like this can be great. Why would it be embarrassing?

Learning where things are takes time. Nobody knows things on their first day.

Some people find it insulting when someone assumes they work at a place like this, but it is really just an opportunity to help. Helping others when you have the opportunity can be very rewarding and is always worth your time.

It is nice to see that some people are still willing to go out of their way to assist a stranger when they can. We could all learn from this.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who rejects a low contract offer and leaves the company instead.