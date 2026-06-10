Employee Teased for His Handwriting at Work, but He Has the Last Laugh in the End

Older generations very often ridicule younger generations for not obtaining the same skill set that they were taught to have. Primarily among these are different styles of handwriting.

How would you handle your coworkers treating you coldly because of your handwriting that you can’t control? One guy recently shared a silly example with Reddit of how he was able to weaponize his handwriting to his advantage. Here’s what he said.

Having “bad handwriting”

I work at one of those nutritional shops where people go to buy drinks and smoothies.

I was working the later shift and had to write something on the inventory whiteboard that only my coworkers and boss can see.

After which, I sent a picture of the board I had completed to my boss, which he hearted.

Sounds like this person is diligent at their job.

Now I never thought my handwriting was bad, but how I wrote on the whiteboard definitely wasn’t the best that I could do.

The next day when I come into work the whiteboard is completely erased and rewrote with all the same stuff I had on it the day before but with someone else’s handwriting.

This confused me, so I asked why it had been rewritten and they told me it was because my handwriting was really awful.

Yikes, they probably could have sugarcoated that a little bit.

I was a hurt by this comment but figured that I was just working with a bunch of perfectionists.

A few weeks go by and we run out of stickers for our cups that we sell so we have to start writing our shop name on the cup, our shop name is 20 letters long and we have to do that for over 600 cups.

They asked me to help, but I mentioned how poor my handwriting skills are and they let me opt out of writing.

Now THAT’S a blessing in disguise.

I’ve since left that job, but I thought this was a funny story and wanted to share it.

I’ll try to post a picture of my handwriting in the comments so you guys can judge if my handwriting really is that bad lol

This is one way to make your shortcomings an asset. Let’s see how the Reddit comments reacted to this one.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a professor who missed a major funding deadline after they told their graduate student to leave them alone.

Most of the comments could relate all too well.



Others suggested taking things one step further.



One person didn’t miss the chance to crack jokes.



Some offered the benefit of the doubt.



And another person saw the bigger picture.



The writing on the wall wasn’t so obvious here.