Falsely Accused in a 1970s Gas Crisis Line, One Driver Ensured Nobody Got Fuel That Day

Taking a car somewhere is less hassle than taking a bus or walking. But not necessarily.

The only perk I see is getting to sit instead of having to stand. Check out why waiting in a car wasn’t such a drag in this story.

Woman falsely accused me of backing into her car In the late ’70s America was suffering through an energy crisis and gas was in short supply. Not all stations were getting deliveries and lines at stations that did have gas were really long with wait times up to an hour or more, so California implemented odd/even rationing.

The policy was simple, but waiting so long was tedious.

If the last number of your license plate was odd you could only buy gas on odd numbered days, and if even, then on even numbered days. They had employees at the pumps who would pump the gas and they were supposed to check your plate, but not all stations seemed to enforce it One day I got in a really long line and knew it was going to be a long wait.

Then someone ridiculous came and shook things up. I’m not surprised there were Karens in the ’70s, too!

Soon after I got in line a car pulled in line behind me and lightly tapped my bumper. I got out to confirm there was no damage (there wasn’t) but the older woman driver who bumped me stuck her head out of her car and said, “You rolled back into me!” I told her I didn’t, and I didn’t see any damage to my car or hers and she says “Pay attention next time and learn how to drive!”

Fortunately it was easy to get back at her. I would be inclined to point and laugh.

I was taken aback by her attitude and was weighing my response…when I noticed she had an odd numbered plate…and today was an even number day. A little more than an hour later I reached the pumps and told the employee “Check the plate on the car behind me, it isn’t an even numbered plate.” He did and told the lady she couldn’t buy gas that day. I waved at her as she pulled out of line, but not sure she saw me…or the smile on my face.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a professor who missed a major funding deadline after they told their graduate student to leave them alone.

Here is what folks are talking about.

Ah, wordplay. I like it. What a fuel.

I’m sure it’s hard to forget! I used to get so bored waiting for things as a kid.

I’m sure this exemption caused a stir!

I see what this person did here… I’m sure the Karen missed the irony.

This sounds like a cheesy movie. Say something witty, drive off into the sunset while the credits roll.

Woman gets harassed for supposedly butting in line, but she didn’t. Then she humbles the Karen via reporting her for breaking the rules.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest who complained about noise from an event, then reported the employee who agreed with him.