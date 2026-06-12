Cat Needed Emergency Vet Care — but One Sister’s Anxiety Meant the Other Had to Rearrange Her Entire Day

Independence is an important part of adulthood.

In this story, a woman has a younger sister who was very dependent on other people.

Even with a simple vet visit, her sister panicked at the thought of going inside by herself.

Now, she’s considering changing her own plans to deal with the vet visit despite having work the next day.

Check out the full details below.

AITA for telling my sister she needs to go to the vet by herself? My (25) sister (22) is very dependent on me and my parents. For example, she does not like ordering a delivery by herself. She would rather struggle than go to the store alone if she needed something.

This woman found out that their cat needs a visit to the vet.

This afternoon, we found out our cat needs to go to the vet. It is urgent, but non-emergency. The only available people were my mom and my sister. The issue is that my mom likes to sit in the car and wait. This means my sister will have to go to the vet by herself. She will need to give them the necessary information. That is all.

She got so sick of adjusting her schedule just because her sister couldn’t do it alone.

This freaked her out immediately. She said she would rather not go then. This puts me in a situation. I have work tomorrow. That means I have to make last-minute arrangements. I am so tired of constantly doing things like this. I asked her what we are going to do one day when we genuinely need her help. She quickly brushed me off and stormed inside.

She reminded her sister that she needed to step up because she’s already an adult.

I understand having struggles like anxiety. I guess I am extra irritated. Even when I was younger, I was pushed into being independent while I was battling an anxiety disorder. I know not everyone has the same anxiety issues, that is why this situation is a bit different. I was very gentle. I reminded her that she is an adult. She needs to learn these things. Now, I do not know if that was the wrong thing to do.

Whoa, that’s a lot to deal with. Her sister was 22… a grown adult!

It can really be frustrating when all the responsibilities always fall on one person.

Pushing the sister to be independent might actually help in the long run.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bus driver who is sick and tired of covering everyone else’s weekend shifts.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Your mom is also the problem, says this person.

Here’s a valid point from this person.

This comment makes sense, too.

Finally, short and straightforward.

At some point, “I can’t” has to turn into “I’ll try.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was rudely confronted by a teenager, only to have the teen’s father step up in an unexpected way.