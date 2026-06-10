Family Friends Refuse to Leave After Spending Years Paying Below-Market Rent in Mom’s House

Dealing with tenants can be stressful, especially when the tenants are family friends.

This woman found herself caught in that kind of situation when her mother decided it was finally time to reclaim a rental property.

For years, family friends had lived in the home at a heavily discounted rate while they saved money to buy a house of their own.

But the arrangement lasted much longer than anyone originally expected, and now the woman, her fiancé, and their young daughter hope to move in instead.

Now, the tenants are pushing back on the timeline, and both families are wondering how this situation became so complicated.

Read on to see how it got to this point.

AITA kicking our family friends out of rental for my family to move in My mom is kicking out our family friends of the past 15 years for me, my fiancé, and our 1-year-old daughter to move into her rental. Our friends are a married couple in their late 40s with a 20-year-old son and 18-year-old daughter who have lived there for 6+ years. When they moved in, my mom agreed to rent it below market value and never raise the rent while they saved up to buy a house in a few years. They stayed much longer than planned, and their rent is now at least $1,500-$2,000 below market value. My family lives in a very small home in a not-so-great neighborhood, while my mom’s rental is in a safe neighborhood with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a huge backyard, and is much closer to family who can help with our daughter. It would be a huge upgrade for us.

His mother gave them plenty of notice.

Last year, my mom gave them a heads-up that we may want to move there in the future. They asked if we could wait until summer, and my mom said she didn’t think it would be that soon. In April, we decided we wanted to move sooner rather than later due to issues with our rental. On April 11th, my mom called them and told them they would need to be out by July 1st, giving them 81 days’ notice, which is more than the required 60 days. They seemed fine with it and later received the official 60-day notice. A few weeks ago, they texted my mom saying they had decided they wanted to buy a house instead of rent after realizing how high rents are and hoped to be moved in by July 1st, but didn’t want to rush into a purchase and asked us to wait.

They politely declined her plea.

My mom and I didn’t feel we could agree to that. We are both real estate agents and know how unpredictable transactions can be. It would have been risky to give notice at our rental based on their timeline. We politely but firmly said no. She responded, “July 1st it is then.” Last Saturday, my mom called to see where things stood. Right away, our friend was extremely snappy. When asked if they’d be out on time, she said, “Yeah, within a week or two of the 1st,” but agreed to July 1st when my mom reminded her that was the deadline.

Now, things are weird between them.

She kept going back to my mom saying last year that she didn’t think we’d need the house by summer. My mom also pointed out that she’d never raised their rent and had rented it well below market value, which was barely acknowledged. The entire conversation left us feeling like they may not be out by July 1st. To make matters worse, today is June 1st and they haven’t paid rent, which is unusual for them. I understand that moving is stressful, but I feel like 81 days’ notice was reasonable, especially since they knew this was a possibility. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see why the people are irritated, but things happen.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a landlord who learned the hard way not to try to keep a security deposit he should have paid.

Let’s check out of the readers over at Reddit think this was okay.

According to this comment, her mother needs to initiate an eviction.

Here’s some similar advice.

This reader thinks they should move in with the mom for a while.

Situations like this make some people hate renting. Here’s an example.

It’s no surprise these friends are upset.

Moving is stressful, and nobody likes losing a home they’ve lived in for years.

But at the same time, they benefited from below-market rent for a very long time and had every opportunity to put money aside for the future.

The whole situation is unfortunate, but everyone knew this day would come sooner or later.