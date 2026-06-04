Fed-Up Homeowner Uses a Brilliant Hidden Loophole to Defeat an Aggressive Neighbor

When you have a neighbor who seems to hate you for no reason, there is only so much you can do to get revenge, especially if you don’t want to break the law.

The man in this story, however, came up with a disturbingly funny way to get a little revenge on his awful neighbor just before he fully moved out of his apartment.

He is lactose intolerant, and his bathroom window was right next to her bedroom window, where she kept a fan on in the evening. So, let’s just say that he enjoyed a lot of extra dairy and other smelly foods that day and made sure she smelled every bit of it.

I love this type of revenge since it is really harmless (and legal), but oh so satisfying. Read through the full story below to see if you love it as much as I did.

I got petty revenge by unleashing rancid farts on my Karen neighbor I’m one of those kind of guys who complained about not having their own Karen story in the past. BIG MISTAKE!

He got what he wished for, and now he regrets it. Let’s see what happened.

Never, and I mean NEVER wish you could actually get to deal with one just for the sake wanting to make a post. Last month I moved out of my studio apartment and into a small condo I bought, and finally got away from my Karen neighbor. I only dealt with her for a few months. But it was a baaad few months!

She was awful from day one.

I’ll give the short version in this post. This Karen singled me out to harass from the day she moved in. The first day she was demanding the password to my wifi. She had a yappy little dog that barked so much, she got threatened with eviction.

What did she have against this guy?

Karen would also make random noises at night to wake me up, would turn up her TV volume to the max, would have loud intercourse with her boyfriend, and showed up at my door repeatedly to beg for energy drinks, cigarettes, or small cash handouts. I think she knew I wasn’t going to give her anything, and just wanted to waste my time. She also spread rumors about me, accused me of stealing her phone, tried to force her way into my apartment, and sent her boyfriend over to pick a fight with me.

Some of this seems illegal.

Then she left smelly garbage bags in front of my door. I just moved them in front of her door. Then she spread Vaseline all over my car. The apartment manager just thought it was funny. Karen also ran up and started coughing and bowing her nose onto me because she’d gotten in trouble with the apartment manager for other things.

Let’s see what his revenge was.

I was already moving out soon, so I readied to dish out some EXTREMELY petty revenge. And I waited till the perfect time to do it. By my final week of the lease, I’d pretty much moved all my stuff out. So I didn’t even need to be there anymore. But I showed up a couple more times, just for the petty revenge.

Oh no, this is going to be gross.

I have mild lactose intolerancy. And if I have too much dairy, and mix it with other things, like caffeine, spice, or fiber, or all of the above, I have puke-worthy rancid farts. The apartment building didn’t provide AC. And Karen had a noisy fan in her window next door because she didn’t have an air conditioner, and it was hot outside.

He really put a lot of thought into this.

Well, after eating all the stuff I knew would make me fart like crazy, I opened the apartment’s only window, and took a massive dump with the bathroom door open. I had a fan by the door blowing the smell toward the open window. That rancid smell went right outside, and got sucked up by Karen’s window fan.

Did she know where it was coming from?

After a few minutes I heard her screaming “OH MY GOD!”. She started gagging and crying. Once I finished that dump, I took some diarrhea meds to chill out my bowels, cleaned the bathroom, and gamed on my laptop till I thought it was safe to leave. A few days later I showed up in the middle of the night, and sure enough, I could hear Karen’s window fan running.

This must be truly repulsive.

So, I did the same thing all over again. Karen started screaming through the wall that she’d puked from the smell, and was calling the cops. I just held in my laughter and stayed silent but deadly. Ok, maybe not so silent, because she said she could hear me farting through the wall.

What could the police even say?

I fully expected police to come knocking. But that didn’t happen. I cleaned the bathroom again, sprayed the place down, packed up what little I still had there, and left. Don’t know if there was any further fallout from Karen. And I’m sure the smell reached other neighbors too.

Sometimes the unintended casualties are worth the revenge.

Yeah, I feel guilty for that. But it was worth it to stink her out after the three months of torment she put me through. I doubt she learned any sort of lesson from it though.

He really put a lot of time and energy (and discomfort) into this revenge. It is clear that this woman deserved it, though.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a neighbor who had to take a direct approach to get the neighborhood parents to actually watch their kids.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this funny story.

Oh, now I want to find this story too!

The story was extremely funny, though.

Yes, use your powers only for good.

These terms fit the story perfectly.

All things considered, this person loved the story.

Don’t wish for something too much; you might just get it. This guy always wanted his very own ‘Karen’ story, and now he has one. At least he made the most out of the situation and got a smelly, but very funny, revenge.

I do wonder if his neighbor ever knew for certain that it was him causing the smell, and if so, if she knew it was intentional. Either way, this is some of the best revenge I’ve seen in a while. Well played.