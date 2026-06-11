June 11, 2026 at 11:15 am

Friend Compares Woman Buying Gluten-Free Bread to Parking in a Handicap Spot — and She’s Serious

by Benjamin Cottrell

woman with red basket at supermarket

Pexels/Reddit

Food guilt comes in many forms but losing sleep over buying gluten-free bread when you’re not actually gluten free might be a new one.

One innocent woman had been routinely purchasing heaps of frozen gluten free bread loaves at her local grocery store, not because of any dietary requirement, but because she genuinely loved the bread.

But when she casually mentioned this habit to a friend, she got a reaction she wasn’t expecting.

Instead of being understanding, her friend compared it to parking in a disabled space and accused her of “stealing from the celiac community.”

Before long, the cruel accusations were making her rethink her entire routine.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITAH for buying Gluten Free bread

This feels so stupid but I feel like I’m going crazy. I’m a people pleaser and this kept me up last night.

So at an up-market grocery store near me — think Trader Joe’s for a US comparison — they sell a delicious gluten-free loaf of bread.

They sell it frozen, and it’s a type of fruit bread with cinnamon.

She’s come to really enjoy using this bread in various recipes.

It’s dense and absolutely delicious.

I use it routinely for eggs in the morning and often toast it as a dessert after I finish work, and I adore it.

For her, it’s become an unspoken part of her daily routine.

It is rather expensive, around $8 to $12, but I think it’s completely worth it.

I never thought anything of it — I’d go to the store and buy all the loaves in the freezer, most commonly two at a time, or if I’m lucky, three.

It’s a small, specialized freezer just for the bread, and a loaf or two lasts me a week or two.

But then one day, her friend started making her feel totally awful about it.

The other night I was telling my friend about how much I love this bread despite it being gluten-free, since I’m not gluten-free or celiac.

To my surprise, he had a puzzled expression on his face and seemed angry at me.

He made a comparison that confused her.

He proceeded to tell me that it was completely wrong of me to buy all the gluten-free bread at the store while not requiring a gluten-free diet.

He then went on to compare it to using a disabled parking space while not being disabled, and said I was stealing from that community, which I was absolutely floored by.

She doesn’t think this is what’s happening at all.

I think I am simply buying produce from a store and enjoying it at my own volition.

I originally thought nothing of it, until it kept me up half of last night wondering whether I am actually wrong to have been doing this.

So AITA?

Kinda seems like this friend is making a mountain of a molehill.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teacher who learns a lesson of his own from his student’s essays about personal responsibility.

Redditors are sure to have some strong opinions.

It’s almost as if the whole point of a grocery store is to… buy groceries from them.

Screenshot 2026 06 10 at 10.40.49 AM Friend Compares Woman Buying Gluten Free Bread to Parking in a Handicap Spot — and Shes Serious

If anything, her loyal business is keeping the bread accessible for more people who need it.

Screenshot 2026 06 10 at 10.41.25 AM Friend Compares Woman Buying Gluten Free Bread to Parking in a Handicap Spot — and Shes Serious

Food may have labels, but it doesn’t mean only one type of person at a time can consume them.

Screenshot 2026 06 10 at 10.42.07 AM Friend Compares Woman Buying Gluten Free Bread to Parking in a Handicap Spot — and Shes Serious

This user isn’t a fan of needless gatekeeping.

Screenshot 2026 06 10 at 10.42.32 AM Friend Compares Woman Buying Gluten Free Bread to Parking in a Handicap Spot — and Shes Serious

There are so many things wrong with this friend’s assertion.

On its head, it sounds just plain ridiculous. As many redditors pointed out, as long as there’s not a shortage, there are no rules around who is allowed to buy what food. And in fact, her loyal business is probably doing a good thing for the gluten-free community by showing manufacturers that the product sells.

In any case, a true friend would have never lodged such a petty accusation over such a harmless habit.

She can keep buying the bread to her heart’s content.

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Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

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