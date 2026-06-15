He Was Ignored for Two Months Without Knowing Why — Turns Out It Was a Joke She Never Mentioned Being Upset About

It’s hard to fix a problem when you don’t know it exists.

These two friends regularly joked around and played games together while on Discord. During one of those gaming sessions, a harmless joke about a game character got a laugh, and both of them seemed to move on without a second thought.

At least that’s how one of them saw it.

The next day, the friend stopped responding to messages. Days turned into weeks, and weeks turned into months. Despite being active online and talking to plenty of other people, they completely ignored every attempt to figure out what was wrong.

Finally, after two months of silence, they revealed the real issue.

Apparently, one joke had made them uncomfortable, and they expected their friend to figure that out without ever saying a word.

Read on to see what happened next.

AITAH for not getting the hints my friend was dropping that they’re uncomfortable? About 2 months ago, a close friend and I voice called on Discord like we did every week. Usually, we played Diablo together and just goofed around with each other. During some downtime, I made a jokey comment about the character Lilith, since Lilith is also a nickname for my friend, and they had been discussing using an app. I said “Netflix and chill? Nah fam summon and sin,” and we both had a little chuckle about it and moved on with our days as usual.

They started ignoring him.

Next day, I dm them saying, “Hey, what’s up?” and no response, so I just assume they’re busy. A few days later, I message them again, and again no response. I comment on their posts on Tumblr since they do art as well, and they respond to every single person who commented expect for me. I’m thinking this is weird but whatever. Maybe they just didn’t have the time to respond. This keeps going on more and more, so I’m starting to get worried and ask if something was wrong, but again, there is no response. I asked if I had done something, but again, no response. They were very much active and happily talking to everyone else, but I was just getting ignored.

He finally got a response.

Finally, after 2 months of this, they responded telling me what a bad friend I was. I was confused and asked why they felt that way. Well, they were mad that I didn’t apologize for the remark I made. I, of course, ask what remark they’re even talking about, to which they say I don’t wanna accept the consequences of my actions. I ask a few more times what it was they were even upset about, and finally they tell me my “summon and sin” joke was quite triggering for them and made them very, very uncomfortable.

At this point, his apology was too late.

They go on to tell me that they were giving me hints I did something wrong and claimed I was ignoring the hints they were giving on purpose. I immediately apologized my joke made them uncomfortable but also asked why they didn’t just tell me they were uncomfortable. They told me that it’s not their job to tell me what’s wrong. It’s on me to take a hint and use common sense apparently. And now they’re right back to giving me the silent treatment. AITA?

Yikes! A little communication goes a long way.

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Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about what happened.

According to this comment, the friend is wrong.

It was very immature.

Here’s someone who didn’t get the “hints.”

Oh the irony!

That’s exactly why people need to communicate with each other.

Not everybody picks up on hints.

If somebody says something hurtful on purpose, that’s one thing. But expecting a friend to magically connect a random joke to two months of silence just seems a bit much.

And with the wrong person, you may be waiting forever if you think this is how it works.

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