Friend Misses Bus to Group Movie Trip, Then Accuses Everyone of Being Fake for Not Waiting

Most people don’t mind waiting a few minutes for a friend who’s running late. But waiting more than hour is a different story.

That’s the situation this young moviegoer found themselves in after a friend missed a bus on the way to the theater.

As it happens, the friend wanted everyone to delay their plans and catch a later showing instead.

Unfortunately, the rest of the group had already built their evening around the original movie time.

So, when they declined to wait, the friend took it personally.

Read on to see what happened.

AITA if i didn’t wait for my friend to get to the cinema? On a Saturday, me and my main friend group had decided to hang out and go to the cinema. I also decided to tell another friend of mine that, while not in the friend group, did get along with my friends. We decided to meet up at 17:15 to get to the 18:00 session. It was around 17:30, and we all were waiting for my friend when they texted me that they had missed the bus (it arrived before expected) and asked if we could wait until the 19:15 session. I told my friends, and they told me no way, because the younger siblings of one of them were there, and they had to get home early. They also said it was too long of a wait and that my friend should have tried to get to the bus stop earlier (it’s VERY well known that the buses around our area either arrive 20 minutes late or 20 minutes early). Also, my friend was bringing some of their friends with them, so they weren’t alone.

Now, he feels terrible.

Of course, my friend got really, really mad at me. As soon as I got home, I texted them an apology, and they haven’t responded or anything (I know that they have seen the notification pop up, though). Another one of my friends (from the friend group) who also has their contact texted them an apology as well, and at least they have received an answer (a really rude and angry one, but an answer nonetheless). It’s already Monday, and they still haven’t texted me. I feel like a piece of **** because I know they would have probably waited, but I also feel like they are being a little bit dramatic with getting this mad (basically ghosting me and calling everyone a “fake *** friend”). AITA?

Yikes! That seems like such a strong response for someone hanging out with other friends.

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Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think about it.

This reader thinks he did his part already.

This person gets it.

According to this reader, they wish cell phones didn’t exist.

For this person, the friend’s entitlement is too much.

The friend really needs to get over it.

Sure, missing the movie was disappointing, but expecting an entire group of people to sit around for more than an hour because you missed a bus is pretty entitled.

The bottom line is that everyone else showed up on time, and several people had already made plans around the original showtime.

Instead of calling people fake friends, this should’ve been a simple case of making new plans and trying again another day. Especially since missing the bus was their own fault.

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