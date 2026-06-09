Friend Sparks Bitter Argument After Accusing Woman of ‘Bullying’ Her Autistic Husband

Every couple has inside jokes that probably sound strange to people on the outside.

This newlywed learned that after a conversation about her husband’s wedding ring took a very unexpected turn.

Her husband wears his ring on a necklace because of sensory issues, something everyone in their friend group already knows.

But when one friend spotted him without the ring on his finger, she immediately started worrying about what it meant.

That concern quickly turned into accusations and a debate over whether a long-running joke between husband and wife had crossed a line.

Read on to see what you think about this whole thing.

AITA for a Joke I made about my Husband? I (31F) married my incredible Husband (33M) ten days ago. We just got back from our Honeymoon two days ago. We went to the Seychelles for a week. I’m having a bit of post honeymoon sadness, it was incredible and I miss it, but beyond that I’m glad we’re home. Yesterday, my friend (34F) ran into my Husband at our local Supermarket and she noticed he was not wearing his ring. She immediately phoned me up after they spoke and told me this concerned something was wrong. When I told her that I knew, and he wears it on a necklace because he can’t stand rings due to sensory issues, she reacted badly pointing out how he’d worn it for the Ceremony. It ended with me explaining that, “Yes, he put up with it for that. But right after, it was transferred to a necklace once we were out of the Church.”

This made her really laugh.

My friend then told me he should just put up with it for me, as it’s a bad look him not wanting to wear it. She even pointed out this could be an excuse and he wants to not wear a ring to have an excuse to hit on women and potentially cheat. I won’t lie to you all. I laughed at this. A lot! My Husband is Autistic, and she knows his idea of flirting is going on a 2-hour long infodump on D&D (Thank god I love D&D). I then told her that he didn’t even know how *we* got together in the first place as he is clueless with flirting and I doubted very much I had anything to worry about there.

Their friend group already knows this.

My Husband himself always makes the joke that he has no idea how we started dating. It’s a known thing in our circle of friends that he didn’t even know we were dating until two months into the relationship. His best friend, who was his best man, made a joke about this during the speech confirming that he was aware he just got married. My friend got very upset at this and told me that I shouldn’t talk about my husband that way, as it’s “Bullying” and how it really is disgusting I’d make fun of his Autism by implying no one else would want him like that.

She was left confused by the whole thing.

I got a bit confused by this, as one minute she was worried about me, and the next worried about him. So, I reminded her that he makes that same joke himself, and she told me all the same I shouldn’t make that joke. I told her she needed to catch a grip that it’s not bullying and it’s just banter. She hung up with me and when my Husband got home, I told him everything that had happened. He immediately made the same joke as me, bemused her mind would go there when we’re very much newlyweds which had me laughing. Another of our friends reached out to me saying my friend is upset and asked what was going on. When I filled her in, she said maybe I’d reacted a bit too harshly and our friend clearly was just worried about my husband and I. I don’t get it though, based on my Husband’s reaction when I told him, I’d assume it’s fine. Did I go too far with the joke? AITA?

Wow! It seems this friend was looking for a victim.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about an entitled daughter who wants the same rewards as her hardworking brother.

Let’s check out how the readers over at Reddit feel about it.

According to this reader, it’s none of her business.

It sounds like it.

Yes, basically.

For this person, that’s not worry at all.

This friend seemed determined to take offense on someone else’s behalf.

She started by questioning the husband’s ring, then jumped to accusations about cheating, and finally decided she needed to defend him from a joke he makes about himself.

That’s a strange way to treat a friend, especially one who just got back from her honeymoon.

Sometimes people look so hard for a problem that they end up creating one.