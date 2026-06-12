Game Store Worker Explains the Rating System to a Mom Who Wanted Grand Theft Auto for Her Young Kid

When you work in retail you will often have customers asking questions about specific products, and that is especially true when it comes to asking about video games.

What would you do if a parent came in and asked whether the latest Grand Theft Auto game was appropriate for her 10 year old.

That is what happened to the worker in this story, and he told her that it was rated for adults, so it likely wasn’t good for a kid, and the parent got upset and stormed out.

Some Parents just don’t get ratings systems… I used to work for a large electronics retailer when I was a student and, on account of me being one of the younger members of staff, I managed to wrangle my way into being largely in charge of the games section.

This sounds like a great opportunity.

None of the full timers had any interest, but the management knew they needed someone who would be able to answer questions, explain any bundles and up sell accessories and games. It was pretty sweet as it gave me an excuse to read up on consoles whilst at work, and meant I got first dibs on the promotional stuff that came along with them too.

It is fun when a job comes with perks like this.

I still have my awesome Halo 3 shirt, but my ‘PSP Now Available at Retailer’ one has been hidden in the closet and will probably never see the light of day again. Anyway…

Hopefully he can help them.

One day I’m down in the games section, putting out some dummy cases and rearranging the ones that are already there when this middle aged lady walks up to me. Behind her is a kid who can’t be older than ten with his eyes fixed on the PSP in his hands. I stood up, smiled, asked how I could help.

She should definitely be concerned.

“My son really wants this game,” she says holding up a copy of Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories, “and… well I’ve done my research and I’m a little… concerned.” I couldn’t help it; I felt my eyebrow rise and a slight grin tugged at my face. In my experience up until that point parents had never paid attention to what their children were asking for, let alone the age ratings on the games – they just bought them.

Yes, this game is not at all for children.

“I’ve heard rumors the game starts with a rape scene, and I just don’t think that’s appropriate for him. Do you know if it does?” I can only imagine what kind of expression crossed my face as I considered the contents of your typical GTA game: Car theft, assault, car chases, shootings, drug dealing, arson, prostitution (and then killing the prostitute to get your money back), psychotic rampages… and she was only concerned that the game ‘might’ open with a rape scene.

Surely he knows that the game isn’t right for kids.

“I… er… I honestly don’t know.” “How can you not know? You’re selling these games! What if I buy it and it’s not appropriate for him?” I decide not to point out I’m a student working part time at an electrical retailer, and not a professional games reviewer.

At least he made this clear.

“We don’t allow returns on opened games unfortunately. Look, the games are rated exactly the same as films. If you wouldn’t let him watch an 18 rated film, I really can’t recommend you buying him an 18 rated game.” She pauses for a moment and I think the concept is sinking in. I was wrong.

Well, she shouldn’t buy the game then.

“Well of course I wouldn’t let him watch an 18! This is just a game for kids though… but I don’t want him watching rape! It’s disrespectful to women, and it teaches the wrong lesson.” “If you’re worried about it, seriously I’d just put it back on the shelf. We’ve got a lot of games that would be more suited for his age…” She shoves the game back on the shelf in front of me.

Honestly, I kind agree with her. He should have given honest feedback.

“I’m not listening to your suggestions! You don’t even know what’s in the games you’re selling! You’ve just lost a sale and I’m gonna go ask next door!” I watched her leave, the ten-year-old following behind her, still gazing down at the PSP. I shake my head, feel sorry for our competitors next door and get back to work.

I don’t really understand why he didn’t just tell her that the game is indeed not for kids and she shouldn’t buy it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who homeschooled during the day and worked at night, only to have her employer try to change her schedule.

Let’s see what the people in the comments say about this story.

Yeah, games aren’t just for kids anymore.

I can see the conflict.

This person says the customer was unreasonable.

This is what I was thinking as well.

Yeah, he could have just told her.

He should have just told her directly that the game wasn’t for kids.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT department who keeps receiving tickets for a company that was previously spun off.