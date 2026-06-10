‘Get Off the Couch!’: Man Threatens to Kick Out Friend After Funding His Entire Life

Lending someone money for bail is already a significant act of trust, and this man added a car, a couch, a desk setup, and a monthly payment plan on top of it for a friend he’s known for over ten years.

So when that friend proved to be irresponsible, gaming through the night at high volume and pulling up inappropriate content in their shared living space, he set WiFi time limits and content filters on the devices.

When his friend called him out for being “unfair,” he had to remind him that the bond keeping him out of custody and enrolled in his degree program runs through him.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for enabling parental controls on the WiFi? So I have a friend I’ve known for over a decade, and I’m helping him out — I won’t go into detail — but I lent him money for bail and for an attorney, for which he’s paying me back and hasn’t missed a payment.

Money isn’t the only thing he’s given his friend.

I’m letting him sleep on my couch for free, and I even set him up with a desk to do homework and set up his PC, and lent him my car to get to work so he can pay me back. I told him just pay me $1k a month until he’s paid up.

His friend soon proved he wasn’t responsible to be a good tenant.

He stays up for hours and hours gaming, to the point where I saw that in one day his PC was online for 19.5 hours. Sometimes he’s really loud when he’s gaming, and I’ve even walked out to him looking at NSFW content.

He decides he needs to set some guardrails around his friend.

So I limited his devices on my WiFi to age-restricted content and a time window from 6 AM to 11 PM on weekdays. He had a conniption fit about it, and I threatened to revoke his bond, which would likely cause him to not finish his degree and lose an important internship, if he doesn’t back down. AITA?

Sounds like this friend needed a reality check.

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Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

His friend was definitely taking advantage of this arrangement.

A direct and honest conversation is the best path forward.

This user questions whether letting this friend stay was the best decision.

His friend really needs to learn some respect.

Parental controls on a house WiFi are a pretty standard response to someone watching pushing the limit in a shared living room.

By all accounts, this man was already going above and beyond for his down and out friend.

The least his friend could have done would show him and his space a little respect and common sense, but clearly that was too much to ask.

The verdict was clear: either respect the house’s rules or find your own way.