Gift Netflix Account Turns Into Ongoing Tech Support Strain for One Niece

Sharing a streaming account with family sounds harmless until someone treats it like a full-service IT helpdesk with no business hours.

A young woman whose grandpa gifted her and her brother a Netflix account years ago found herself fielding late-night calls from her entitled uncle the moment he was granted access.

Calls about profiles being kicked, logins failing, and technical issues that had nothing to do with her except that the account lived under her email.

So the one night she chose to ignore a call, her uncle responded by mobilizing the entire family to wake her up over it.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA For ignoring my uncle over a Netflix account? My grandpa made me and my older brother a Netflix account over six years ago as a present, and a year ago my uncle received access to it. For the past six or so years, my family has been using a Netflix account my grandpa made for me and my brother as a Christmas gift — it was my idea, and I got my brother to ask for it since he’s the golden child in my grandpa’s eyes.

This arrangement worked well, but one day, that all changed.

We never had any problems with it before — that is, until my uncle asked for access. My uncle, my mother’s brother, had moved into my grandparents’ place after his family situation became complicated, and he walked in already asking for access. But that wasn’t the worst part.

This uncle really knew how to make his mark on the account.

He barely got access before he erased my parents’ profile from the account and constantly shared it with his son, which kept kicking someone out — usually me. He would call me constantly to fix it since the account is under my email, sometimes way too late at night or on my days off when I should have been fast asleep.

So finally, she grew fed up of this behavior.

One night, while I was about to go to sleep, my uncle — who was on vacation with my grandparents, mom, and younger brother — called me. I already knew what it was about since he only ever called about the account, and it was already the third or fourth time that month. I was tired and had work in the morning, so I ignored it and started getting ready for bed.

This caused quite a stir in the rest of the family.

Then my mom called soon after his call went to voicemail, and I knew what was coming. So I ignored her too and laid down to try to sleep — insomnia and all. That’s when I got to hear the fallout of my decision.

This uncle didn’t seem to care about anyone else’s needs but his own.

My uncle, not satisfied with the situation, got my grandpa to call my older brother and send him to check on me. My brother came to my room and found me asleep. He told my grandpa and uncle I was asleep, but my uncle insisted on waking me up to fix the situation — as if he would die if he couldn’t watch Netflix for one night.

You would think that was the end of it, but it wasn’t.

My dad heard what was happening and refused to let my older brother wake me, saying I had work the next day and needed my rest because the job was stressful. My uncle made some commotion over the phone and ended the call, and I somehow managed to fall asleep.

Of course, the uncle got his way in the end.

The next day, I found out my uncle had convinced my grandpa to make a new account just for him — which meant I could erase his profile and restore my parents’. Anyway, AITA for ignoring my uncle over a Netflix account?

Her uncle really needs to take a chill pill — it’s just Netflix.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about an entitled daughter who wants the same rewards as her hardworking brother.

Redditors are sure to get a kick out of this one.

We all know life is expensive, but it’s only $12.

Emergency behavior deserves to be reserved for actual emergencies.

Not everything needs to be shared.

This problem really wasn’t as urgent as her uncle made it out to be.

An account under her email was never a job offer, and a late-night call about Netflix on a work night was never going to be the emergency her uncle treated it as.

The audacity of mobilizing the entire family to rip someone from their slumber just because the streaming service wasn’t loading is the kind of move that only an out-of-touch, entitled person would dare to pull.

The best part was that this wasn’t even his account to begin with and he’s taking control like he’s the one paying.

At the end of the day, some people deserve to be ignored.