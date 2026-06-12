Grocery Store Cashier Is Asked Why There Aren’t More Workers, but Customer’s Defense of Low Pay Leaves Him Rethinking How Businesses Operate

Sometimes a casual conversation brings out opinions you didn’t expect to hear.

So, what would you do if a customer brought up staffing issues and then immediately defended businesses for not paying workers more? Would you share your opinion, even if it may upset them? Or would you just nod and keep it moving?

In the following story, one cashier finds himself dealing with this exact scenario. Here’s how he handled it.

Conversation I had last night while cashiering at a grocery store (w/ no bagger) Last night, I was working as a cashier and had the following conversation: Man: Are you guys ever going to have more workers again? Me: 🤷🏻‍♀️ I don’t know, but they don’t really pay us a lot, so I don’t blame people for not wanting to work here.

The man just couldn’t let it go.

Man: Yeah, that’s how it is everywhere. But some places, like restaurants, can’t afford to operate if they have to pay a lot for employees. Me (in my head): Then maybe don’t operate if you can’t afford it??? 🤦🏻‍♀️ If you can’t afford to pay your workers, you shouldn’t have a business.

Yikes! Sounds like they’re kinda on different pages.

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit feel about this whole thing.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.

Here’s how this person sees it.

According to this comment, business owners are trying to trick people.

For this person, the whole thing is unfair.

This person thinks he should’ve offered the man a job.

You have to take what people say lightly. Otherwise, you’ll stay upset when working retail.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was rudely confronted by a teenager, only to have the teen’s father step up in an unexpected way.