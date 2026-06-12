June 12, 2026 at 7:55 am

Grocery Store Cashier Is Asked Why There Aren’t More Workers, but Customer’s Defense of Low Pay Leaves Him Rethinking How Businesses Operate

by Heather Hall

grocery store cashier

Shutterstock

Sometimes a casual conversation brings out opinions you didn’t expect to hear.

So, what would you do if a customer brought up staffing issues and then immediately defended businesses for not paying workers more? Would you share your opinion, even if it may upset them? Or would you just nod and keep it moving?

In the following story, one cashier finds himself dealing with this exact scenario. Here’s how he handled it.

Conversation I had last night while cashiering at a grocery store (w/ no bagger)

Last night, I was working as a cashier and had the following conversation:

Man: Are you guys ever going to have more workers again?

Me: 🤷🏻‍♀️ I don’t know, but they don’t really pay us a lot, so I don’t blame people for not wanting to work here.

The man just couldn’t let it go.

Man: Yeah, that’s how it is everywhere. But some places, like restaurants, can’t afford to operate if they have to pay a lot for employees.

Me (in my head): Then maybe don’t operate if you can’t afford it??? 🤦🏻‍♀️

If you can’t afford to pay your workers, you shouldn’t have a business.

Yikes! Sounds like they’re kinda on different pages.

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit feel about this whole thing.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.

Here’s how this person sees it.

Grocery Cashier 3 Grocery Store Cashier Is Asked Why There Aren’t More Workers, but Customer’s Defense of Low Pay Leaves Him Rethinking How Businesses Operate

According to this comment, business owners are trying to trick people.

Grocery Cashier 2 Grocery Store Cashier Is Asked Why There Aren’t More Workers, but Customer’s Defense of Low Pay Leaves Him Rethinking How Businesses Operate

For this person, the whole thing is unfair.

Grocery Cashier 1 Grocery Store Cashier Is Asked Why There Aren’t More Workers, but Customer’s Defense of Low Pay Leaves Him Rethinking How Businesses Operate

This person thinks he should’ve offered the man a job.

Grocery Cashier Grocery Store Cashier Is Asked Why There Aren’t More Workers, but Customer’s Defense of Low Pay Leaves Him Rethinking How Businesses Operate

You have to take what people say lightly. Otherwise, you’ll stay upset when working retail.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was rudely confronted by a teenager, only to have the teen’s father step up in an unexpected way.

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Author

Heather Hall

Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.

Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.

When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.

Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.

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