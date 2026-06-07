Grocery Store Checkout Interaction Sparks Tension for Long-Distance Couple

Just because a thought pops into your head doesn’t mean it needs to come out of your mouth, especially when you’re at work.

This young woman was reminded of that while checking out at a grocery store with her long-distance boyfriend. What started as a normal conversation quickly became uncomfortable when the cashier began focusing more and more attention on him.

At first, the comments seemed harmless enough.

But then, the cashier started gushing over his interests and even made it clear she’d be available after work. And the worst part was that she did it all while his girlfriend stood right there.

Now, the young woman is wondering if she’d be wrong for becoming a difficult customer the next time she ends up in that cashier’s line.

Read on to see what’s going on.

WIBTA if I (22f) antagonized a grocery cashier (late20sF) who knowingly propositioned my boyfriend (20M) in front of both of us? There has been this cashier at my local small town corporate grocery store, we’ll call her Rachel, who is…annoying. She always seems to make awkward and slightly backhanded comments about my appearance whenever I come through her line, and I’ve always assumed she does it to everyone so I just ignored her and moved on. Until two weeks ago, my LDR boyfriend was in town, and we went to the grocery store to get some ingredients for dinner.

Annoyed, she answered the cashier’s questions.

We really enjoy cooking together so this was to be our first date together in a couple weeks, it was pretty important. When we got to the only open check line, I was a little annoyed to see that of course Rachel was the only cashier. The interaction started out harmless enough, with her asking what we were making. I answered that we were making Thai spring rolls. She said she had never heard of those, but then she pointedly looked at BF and said, “Wow! I wish I had a boyfriend who could cook.” Ok. Fine. Alright. That’s fine.

Then, the cashier took it up a notch.

We could have just moved on, but then she noticed the t-shirt he was wearing. Ironically, he was wearing an old WWE shirt with hulk hogan among others, even though he didn’t watch wrestling and didn’t know any of the other wrestlers. She then started gushing about how she couldn’t believe there was a man right in front of her who could cook AND knew about wrestling. I was officially majorly uncomfortably but was too shocked to intervene. By then, our groceries were rung up and I went to pay, and she looks at him and says, “Well if you’re going to be cooking good food tonight and watching wrestling, I get off at 8.”

Now, she’s looking for revenge.

I was literally stunned. This whole time BF has been responding by nervously chuckling and exhibiting a little more PDA than we normally would. I grabbed BF’s hand, we gathered our groceries and left. I work in customer service, and I can’t get over how unprofessional all of that was. I didn’t say anything to her manager, and I don’t know if I should have. But I am considering becoming a problem customer whenever I go through her check lane from now on. I’ve never been a Karen before, but I’m considering it. WIBTA?

Yikes! She needs to be careful about letting her emotions take over.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a woman who reports her creepy coworker to HR after he calls himself her “work uncle” and leaves his number.

Let’s see what advice the readers over at Reddit have for her.

This is a great point.

Here’s someone who thinks she would be wrong for it.

It was very rude.

For this person, it’s about making herself look bad.

This cashier was completely out of line.

There’s a big difference between being friendly and openly hitting on someone’s boyfriend right in front of them.

But becoming a problem customer probably isn’t the answer either.

If the behavior really bothered her, reporting it and moving on would make a lot more sense than sinking to the cashier’s level.