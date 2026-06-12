Guy Welcomes a New Roommate Into His Home, but Quickly Realizes She Isn’t What He Expected

Sometimes, people walk into your life by chance, and you wonder how you ever lived life without them. It can feel like fate, like you were in the right place at the right time, and you know that you never want to be without them again.

Other times, people walk into your life and it’s… not like that at all. Your life will never be the same, but not in a good way. Instead of seeing a life of hanging out with your new buddy, you’re plotting how to get rid of them, wondering how long they’ll hang around before they finally slide back out of your life and don’t look back.

For the guy in this story, the latter was the unfortunate situation when his roommate moved in. A woman who would reveal very little about herself, he learned very quickly that life with her as a roommate would be completely different to anything he’d ever experienced before – and it wasn’t long before she proved him right.

From unreasonable demands to incredibly unhinged behaviour, it would be a memorable time before she finally left.

Read on to find out what happened.

AITA for not accomodating weird roommate’s “needs”? A little while ago, I (male) had someone in my house as a roommate. Said roommate was female, of indeterminate age (she refused to say) and average build. She had no health issues that I know of, or that she deemed necessary to disclose to me. I am a night owl. I function better at night and I dislike being outside in bright sunlight, as it irritates my eyes. I am also disorganized in a “I’ll get this done, then this, but then I’ll go back to that” manner when it comes to getting tasks done.

Let’s see how this dynamic worked out for them.

She, however, demanded I go to bed when she wanted to sleep. Her reasoning was that she could not sleep if I was up and about. No reason was given as to why my being awake was a trigger for her. I wasn’t noisy. She tried to set a curfew for me, so her weird habit would be accomodated by me being there, but that was shut down faster than an Xbox by an angry mom. She also tried to confiscate my electronics, books, lights, etc. when I was going to sleep. This was also shut down as it was my property and the first time I found her door locked with my belongings on the other side of it, I took her door off its hinges and reclaimed my things, warning her that the next time she did it, I would be calling the police.

Yikes! Needless to say, this arrangement didn’t last long.

I am not her child. She attempted to parent someone else no more than five years her junior. There was also no relationship, physical or emotional. She’s since moved out of my house and I no longer have contact with her, but I wonder if I was in the wrong? To be perfectly honest, I was rather creative in voicing my displeasure with her actions. She responded just as venomously. Please forget the “your house, your rules” thing, and imagine it was an apartment or some similar situation, as I’m not a fan of said argument, having heard it far too much as a child. AITA?

It’s clear that the woman that this guy lived with for a short time had issues.

The fact that she thought she could police a grown man’s bedtime is audacious.

It’s no wonder that they didn’t stay roommates for long.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person explained that he’d done nothing wrong.

While others thought that the roommate’s behaviour was completely unhinged.

Meanwhile, this Redditor explained that there was no situation in which behaviour like this was okay.

It’s true: even if this pair were in a committed, long-term relationship, her behaviour wouldn’t be okay. So to act like this towards a veritable stranger, all because you think that your way is right – or, perhaps, that everyone should listen to you? – is even worse. What right does she have to move into his house and suddenly dictate his bedtime and when he can use his electronics? Who does she think she is.

Really, if she can’t handle sleeping while her roommate is still awake, she shouldn’t be living with roommates at all. Because no other human deserves to be dominated the way that she tried to dominate him. Nobody deserves to be treated like a child when they’re an adult, especially when the other adult is just some random woman he barely even knows. Good for him taking the door off its hinges – you have to wonder if anyone has ever stood up to her before.

She’s out of control, and he’s lucky to be free of her.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.