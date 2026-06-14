He Got a Dentist Bill With Hidden Interest Charges. His Revenge? All in Coins.

Billing mistakes can sometimes lead to frustrating customer experiences.

In this story, a man was surprised to receive a bill from his dentist with unexpected interest charges.

Despite the issue being caused by their own billing delay, they refused to remove the small fee.

Instead of arguing further, he chose a more creative way to settle the payment.

Let’s take a closer look!

Dentist billing revenge – with assistance My wife recently received a bill from our family dentist with no explanation. I called in to talk to billing. It turns out the bill was from a service in late 2024. They had been going through a transition of billing systems. Our invoice had fallen through the cracks.

This man tried to negotiate the interest.

But now, they had everything squared away. They issued new invoices and included interest for unpaid invoices that they had never issued. It was not a huge amount, about $80. I tried to negotiate the interest amount of about $5 off the bill. They would not budge.

He went to his local bank.

Instead, they offered a payment program. They also offered a credit card over the phone or payment in cash. When it started getting hostile about the interest, I decided to hang up. I went to my local bank to extract the exact amount.

He requested $80+ worth of dimes and quarters.

I told the tkeller that I was in a petty dispute with my dentist. I said I wanted the lowest denomination. I suggested either $1 bills or rolls of quarters. She said, “Oh, I hate this kind of thing. Do you want to do rolls of dimes.” Perfect.

He was highly satisfied to see the billing admins count his coins.

The exact bill was $83.21. I got $83 in dimes and pennies. I also had a random quarter. It was satisfying to watch two billing admins count out my coins. Then, they had to issue my four pennies in change.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another petty revenge idea.

Another one chimes in.

People can be so creative.

Finally, this one gives their honest opinion.

If they nickel-and-dime you, sometimes it’s only fair to dime-and-penny them back.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a waitress who refused to return a tip after a party returned to the restaurant with a complaint.