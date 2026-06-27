He Promised His Son $200 for Good Grades — His Son Came Back With a $450 Nintendo Switch 2 and a Different Plan

Setting a clear budget for a kid’s reward is one of the most responsible things a parent can do, and it’s also one of the fastest ways to end up in an argument when the kid’s wish list doesn’t line up with the number.

In this story, a dad promised his son in September that if he worked hard and did well in school, he could pick a $200 gift at the end of the year.

The kid delivered. His grades improved, the homework fights decreased, and the dad congratulated him and reminded him of the budget.

So when the son came back with a link to the Nintendo Switch 2, which runs more than double the promised amount, the dad held the line.

He offered his son alternatives, and even mapped out a plan involving birthday money and a trade-in, but still his son wasn’t satisfied. Things have been tense ever since.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for refusing to buy my son Switch 2, even though I promised him a reward for the school year? My son is 13. I promised him in September that if he did well at the end of the year, we would celebrate and he could pick out a $200 prize for himself. I didn’t want ambiguous promises like “something nice” or “within budget” without specifying a sum that might generate disagreements later, so I stated the amount up front.

So with the reward on the line, his son rose to the occasion.

He really tried hard. I was pleased with him as he got better in math and had less arguments about homework. I congratulated him on his grades, told him he deserved his gift and reminded him of the $200 gift budget once again.

But here’s where things got messy.

This Monday, he came to me with a link to the Nintendo Switch 2 and said he wanted it. I told him that it wasn’t within the budget. Its price is around $450, which is x2 more than the reward I promised.

He was transparent with his son about the family’s financial situation, but his son didn’t get it.

I explained that we can’t afford it right now as we have bills, his summer camp, and I need to repair my car which I need in order to work right now. He got very upset and said he’d already told his friends he will get a Switch 2. I told him I understood why he felt awkward, but he’d told his friends that himself before we’d even discussed the purchase.

He tries to compromise with his son.

I didn’t take away the reward. I suggested he choose headphones, games, a controller, gift cards, or something else up to $200. I said that we could work something out if he truly desired the Switch 2. Next month, he could save up his birthday money, trade in his old Switch, and use my $200 to make the purchase.

But this still isn’t good enough and now things are tense around the house.

He said it was unjust since prices may increase and everyone else was already purchasing one. I said I was happy for everyone else, but we must discuss all big purchases in our family in advance. Now he doesn’t talk with me till this day except small interactions.

The father still thinks he did the right thing.

He did his best and I feel bad about this situation. However, I kept my word. I didn’t guarantee a new console, but rather a prize that was affordable. AITA?

Telling your kid no is never easy, but it’s also necessary.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose celebratory post-grad school vacation is being ruined by his family’s insistence he’s being lazy.

What did Reddit have to say?

Some life lessons are priceless.

This commenter offers words of encouragement.

Life is expensive, and that’s an important lesson to learn.

All things considered, this situation was pretty low stakes.

At the end of the day, this dad did everything by the book.

He set a specific dollar amount to avoid confusion, reminded his son of it before the pick, and when the request came in over budget, he didn’t shut it down cold. He offered alternatives, laid out the family’s financial reality, and even built a roadmap that could get the kid the Switch 2 within weeks using birthday money and a trade-in.

That’s a parent saying “let’s figure it out,” which is more than plenty of other kids get.

On the other hand, his son is thirteen — and being upset about not getting what you want exactly when you want it is peak thirteen energy.

This father shouldn’t get too discouraged. He still did the right thing.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a stepmom who says stepson isn’t doing enough, despite the fact that he’s working 12-hour shifts to pay for his own college.