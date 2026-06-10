He Thought She Was Being Rude, But One Closer Look at the Line-Cutter Changed Everything

Nobody enjoys waiting in line, though it’s an unspoken ritual that most societies hold in a high or reverent regard. Cutting in line anywhere is considered the lowest of the low, despite how trivial it can seem on the surface.

How would you handle someone cutting you in line, then making it a bizarre flirting attempt? One guy recently shared his strange interaction with Reddit recently. Here’s what he said.

Queue jumper seeks affirmation

Halfway through interval at the theatre I decide to get a drink from the bar.

There’s two lines and I join the one on the right.

I look to my left to see if that line’s moving faster, and by the time I turn back a woman has jumped the queue and inserted herself in front of me.

She’s speedy AND sneaky.

I don’t have the energy to argue and decide to let it go.

Meanwhile, she’s studiously looking down at her phone to avoid making eye contact or conversation.

That should have been it, except she looks up and asks me innocently whether there was in fact a queue.

Well she told on herself pretty badly.

I replied that there was and that she knew it.

She replies with “I’m on my own”.

I was with my partner, but no way she could tell that, as far as she could see I was on my own too.

It’s simply not sound logic.

I can’t remember what I said, something along the lines of, “Whatever, but you can remain ahead of me.”

It still doesn’t satisfy her.

She follows up with “I’ve had a hard day.”

This lady is pulling out every trick in the book.

To which I replied, “Nothing to do with me”.

At which point the end of interval bells begin to ring, I give up on getting a drink, and walk away.

They had to go back to their seat both skipped and parched.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teacher who learns a lesson of his own from his student’s essays about personal responsibility.

Let’s see if the Reddit comments were able to empathize.

The comments immediately jumped to one theory.



Though some got snarky.



Others shared their own life hacks.



But the first theory ultimately prevailed.



Sounds like she might have skipped a positive date with this guy too.