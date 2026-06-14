He Used a Friend’s Sports Picks to Win Cash — Then Refused to Buy Him a Concert Ticket With the Winnings

Nothing ruins a friendship faster than finding out a favor came with strings attached.

This man thought he was doing what he had always done when he talked over sports picks with a friend and turned a small deposit into a modest win.

However, things took a strange turn when his friend started acting as though those winnings obligated him to attend a concert he had already said he didn’t want to attend.

Even after turning down the invitation multiple times and suggesting a different show, the issue refused to go away.

Then his friend finally explained why he was so upset. And it made everything worse.

Read on to see what happened.

AITA, For refusing to go to a concert with my friend This started as a stupid disagreement between me and my friend. We sometimes do parlays or talk them over with each other, so I downloaded a new app and used it. One day he called and said we should talk them over together, so I did, like any other day, and I turned a $10 deposit into a $50 win.

He then started talking about me paying to attend a concert with him using my winnings. I never wanted to go to that concert and never said yes. I declined multiple times and even offered to go to a cheaper show closer to our city.

His friend wouldn’t let it go.

He got mad and, one day, called me and asked, “So did you buy the ticket?” I said no, as I had several times.

He asked, “Then why did you take the picks if you weren’t going to go?” I asked for clarification, and he repeated it. I responded, “So you wouldn’t have given me the picks if I said I wasn’t going?”

Now, he’s not sure if he should’ve taken the parlays.

He said yes. I asked, “So you wouldn’t have helped me if it didn’t benefit you?” He said yes again. This friend tends to go ghost after a disagreement. He called back and said he had been waiting for an apology and that some mutual friends told him I was in the wrong and shouldn’t have taken the parlays. AITA?

Yikes! It sounds like his friend has a pretty spoiled attitude.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think he should’ve done.

Hmm… good point.

This reader isn’t even sure why they’re friends.

For this reader, that was info that should’ve been shared up front.

He sure did.

This guy doesn’t sound like much of a friend at all.

He expected everything to go his way, and then got upset when someone made a different choice.

If he only shared the picks because he expected a concert ticket in return, then he should have said that upfront instead of acting like it was a favor between friends.

Honestly, he comes across more like a spoiled brat than a friend, especially since he expected an apology after admitting he wouldn’t have helped unless there was something in it for him.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teacher who learns a lesson of his own from his student’s essays about personal responsibility.