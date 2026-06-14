June 14, 2026 at 4:24 am

He Used a Friend’s Sports Picks to Win Cash — Then Refused to Buy Him a Concert Ticket With the Winnings

by Heather Hall

Man confused about why his friend has to be like that

Pexels/Reddit

Nothing ruins a friendship faster than finding out a favor came with strings attached.

This man thought he was doing what he had always done when he talked over sports picks with a friend and turned a small deposit into a modest win.

However, things took a strange turn when his friend started acting as though those winnings obligated him to attend a concert he had already said he didn’t want to attend.

Even after turning down the invitation multiple times and suggesting a different show, the issue refused to go away.

Then his friend finally explained why he was so upset. And it made everything worse.

Read on to see what happened.

AITA, For refusing to go to a concert with my friend

This started as a stupid disagreement between me and my friend.

We sometimes do parlays or talk them over with each other, so I downloaded a new app and used it.

One day he called and said we should talk them over together, so I did, like any other day, and I turned a $10 deposit into a $50 win.

He then started talking about me paying to attend a concert with him using my winnings. I never wanted to go to that concert and never said yes. I declined multiple times and even offered to go to a cheaper show closer to our city.

His friend wouldn’t let it go.

He got mad and, one day, called me and asked, “So did you buy the ticket?”

I said no, as I had several times.

He asked, “Then why did you take the picks if you weren’t going to go?”

I asked for clarification, and he repeated it. I responded, “So you wouldn’t have given me the picks if I said I wasn’t going?”

Now, he’s not sure if he should’ve taken the parlays.

He said yes.

I asked, “So you wouldn’t have helped me if it didn’t benefit you?”

He said yes again.

This friend tends to go ghost after a disagreement. He called back and said he had been waiting for an apology and that some mutual friends told him I was in the wrong and shouldn’t have taken the parlays.

AITA?

Yikes! It sounds like his friend has a pretty spoiled attitude.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think he should’ve done.

Hmm… good point.

Parlays 3 He Used a Friends Sports Picks to Win Cash — Then Refused to Buy Him a Concert Ticket With the Winnings

This reader isn’t even sure why they’re friends.

Parlays 2 He Used a Friends Sports Picks to Win Cash — Then Refused to Buy Him a Concert Ticket With the Winnings

For this reader, that was info that should’ve been shared up front.

Parlays 1 He Used a Friends Sports Picks to Win Cash — Then Refused to Buy Him a Concert Ticket With the Winnings

He sure did.

Parlays He Used a Friends Sports Picks to Win Cash — Then Refused to Buy Him a Concert Ticket With the Winnings

This guy doesn’t sound like much of a friend at all.

He expected everything to go his way, and then got upset when someone made a different choice.

If he only shared the picks because he expected a concert ticket in return, then he should have said that upfront instead of acting like it was a favor between friends.

Honestly, he comes across more like a spoiled brat than a friend, especially since he expected an apology after admitting he wouldn’t have helped unless there was something in it for him.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teacher who learns a lesson of his own from his student’s essays about personal responsibility.

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Author

Heather Hall

Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.

Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.

When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.

Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.

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