Her Friend Kept Flaking on Plans — So She Uninvited Her From a Get-Together With the Rest of the Group

I’m about to drop some major wisdom on you…

Okay, here it goes: nobody like a flake!

And if you act flaky enough for too long, your friends will start to drop you like a habit.

So keep that in mind as you read this story from a woman who explained why she’s fed up with a friend of hers because of her behavior.

Get all the details below and see what you think.

AITA for disinviting my flaky friend from a group event by deleting the invitation? “I have a friend from school whom I’ve held onto purely out of history, but her flakiness has been going on for years.

We all know people like this…

She operates in cycles: we’ll have a short period where she hangs out regularly, and then she’ll just disappear off the face of the earth for weeks, completely ignoring everyone’s texts. When I previously confronted her about how unfair it is to leave the group wondering if she’s dead or alive, she agreed to stop. Yet she still does it. What makes it so grating is that during these “ghosting” phases, she is actively on her phone responding to guys she meets on Hinge, going on dates etc. This is on top of a years-long pattern of making concrete plans and just not showing up, only sending a half-hearted text after we’ve already arrived at the venue.

This is pretty rude behavior.

For example, a friend once organized a Christmas sleepover at an Airbnb that belongs to her husband; we held a room back specifically for this girl, and she just never showed up, later sending a half-hearted text saying she was “tired” or “got held up.” Another time, we were all sitting in a museum lobby waiting for her, and fifteen minutes past the meeting time she texted, “Oh sorry, just woke up, can’t make it.” ​Because this happens so frequently, most of our mutual friends entirely cut her off. I felt bad for her as she was losing friends, so recently, when she started making a slight effort, I decided to throw her a bone. Every year, a big group of about 30 of my friends (who are closer to me than her, though she knows a few) go to a venue she loves for a massive day of drinks. I sent her a text explicitly inviting her to come along.

Here we go again…

I waited, and true to form, she completely ignored it. Knowing she is constantly glued to her screen and was deliberately letting my text sit there, I finally had enough of the disrespect. I went into the chat and deleted the invitation messages entirely, effectively rescinding the invite right out from under her.

Funny how that works, huh?

Now, she has suddenly found her keyboard. She is messaging me demanding to know why I deleted the texts and is asking for details about the event. She’s getting annoyed because I am refusing to give her any further information or logistics. I feel like she blew her chance by ignoring the message in the first place, and I’m exhausted from giving her grace she doesn’t deserve after years of being treated like an afterthought. She is saying I didn’t give her enough time to respond. AITA for rescinding the invite?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual said they both SUCK.

This Reddit user said she’s NTA.

Another individual spoke up.

And this person shared their thoughts.

It sounds like her friend has some serious lessons to learn…

Or else she’s gonna find herself alone all the time.

Show up for your friends, folks!

It’s not that hard.

You can only put up with a flaky person for so long before you have to cut them off.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.