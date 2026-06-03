A Husband Ignored His Wife’s Laundry While She Was in the Hospital—Until She Decided to Return the Exact Same Energy

Household chores should be shared fairly in a relationship.

The following story involves a wife who felt frustrated after years of doing more of the laundry than her husband.

After being hospitalized for weeks, she came home to find her clothes washed but left unfolded.

Her husband gave a few lame excuses why he didn’t fold them, so now she’s thinking about doing the same thing.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH for not wanting to fold my husband’s laundry anymore? We have been together for 8 years. We have been married for 4. Of those 8 years, we have always done our laundry together. We would wash and dry it, and then both fold it.

This woman was hospitalized, and her husband washed her clothes but didn’t fold them.

Over the years, I (31F) find myself folding more of our laundry more often than he (32M) does. The final straw for me was when I was hospitalized for 3 weeks. When I finally got home, he had only folded his clothes. He had washed mine, but he left them in the basket unfolded. He said he did not know where I put mine and he did not know how I liked them folded.

So now, she’s wondering if it’s okay not to fold her husband’s clothes, too.

I fold my clothes pretty normally. They are folded the same as his. Also, I only have 8 drawers. They are pretty easy to see into. You can see what is in them. So, AITA for not wanting to fold my husband’s clothes?

Marriage is about give and take, and this includes laundry and folding clothes.

It may be selfish of him not to fold her clothes, but doing the same thing to him only means she’s also being self-centered.

Would you really want your marriage to turn into a competition over who cares less?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion.

You two need to talk, says this one.

Short and sensible.

Finally, here’s a valid point from this one.

If you can fold your own clothes, you probably know how to fold someone else’s, too.