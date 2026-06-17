Her Husband Was Drunk and Loud at a Folk Concert — So She Finally Told Him to Be Quiet

There’s a time and place to be loud at a concert.

A heavy metal show?

Yes!

A punk show?

Absolutely!

A folk concert?

Hmmmm, probably not.

That seems like an event where you sit back, relax, sip your drink, and enjoy the music.

But I guess this woman’s husband didn’t get the memo!

She wrote the story below and explained why she was pretty peeved at her fella when he wouldn’t shut his trap at a concert.

Let’s take a look at what happened!

AITA for telling my husband and friend to be quiet at a gig? “Last night myself, my husband and our two friends went to a tribute act for two famous folk singers. The venue was very small, probably held around 50-75 people if that. There was limited standing space so mainly seating, which was quite tight. Myself and my friend were designated drivers so we were sober and our respective husbands were drinking (not to excess but were louder than usual). We found 4 seats towards the back and as the show went on my husband and his friend talked throughout.

How annoying is this?

It was irritating me but also a couple of people in the row in front turned around to see who was talking as it was obviously distracting them from the show too. After about 6 songs I told him them to be quiet and that they were being selfish for ruining other people’s enjoyment for a show they paid to see.

Ugh, dealing with wasted people is NO FUN.

As they were drinking they seemed to find this funny and every now and again would shush at me but generally did quieten down, when we got to the interval they got up and went to the bar for more drinks, not offering to get us one which was fine. I didn’t want another but could tell my husband was not happy I had told him off. After getting their drinks they came back over and demanded to know why I had told them to be quiet when they weren’t being loud (according to them), my friend and I replied that they were being disruptive.

They clearly couldn’t take a hint.

They didn’t like this and so decided to stand at the back of the venue for the rest of the show where they continued to laugh and talk loudly throughout. The 5 people who had been sat in front of us and the 2 next to me all decided to move seats so my friend and I were the only ones sitting in that area. It was mortifying.

This guy sounds like an idiot.

After the show I drove home with my husband telling me I was completely out of order and how dare I tell him he was embarrassing when he hadn’t done anything wrong and that I bowed down to uptight leftwing jerks who don’t know how to have a good time – not sure where this came from! We had a blazing fight and are still not talking. He‘s making me feel like I was in the wrong. AITA for telling them to shut up during a live music performance?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who homeschooled during the day and worked at night, only to have her employer try to change her schedule.

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

This individual spoke up.

Another person said she’s NTA.

Good for her for telling this guy to shut his pie-hole!

Have a little tact, bro.

This wasn’t the time or the place…

Most people would’ve reacted the same way if someone was being rude like this.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.