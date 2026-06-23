Her Neighbor Made Fun of Her High-Pitched Voice — So She Mocked the Woman’s Deep Voice Right Back

What happened to common courtesy?

It sure doesn’t seem to be around much these days, does it?

And I personally believe that the world would be a much better place if we would all treat each other with some more respect.

Okay, that’s my lecture for today, friends!

In today’s story, a teenage girl talked about why she decided to fight fire with fire after an adult gave her a hard time about the sound of her voice.

Take a look at what she had to say.

AITA for making fun of my neighbor’s voice cause she was doing to me? “I (14F) have a naturally higher pitched voice, which I’ve always disliked and been insecure about. People have told me I sometimes sound fake but I genuinely can’t control it, it’s how I naturally sound and when I try to deepen my voice it sounds even weirder. Recently a woman moved in the floor below me. (She seems to be in her 30s, I’m not too sure) and we talked about 2 weeks ago and I couldn’t help but notice how every time I talked she was either giggling or rolling her eyes.

What a jerk!

After that when I greeted her whenever we saw each other she’d repeat what I’d said but in like an exaggerated high pitched way like an anime girl. She did this every time, like she wasn’t even trying to hide it and today I had enough and when I saw her again and she spoke I did the same thing to her and started somewhat barking in a very deep pitch as if to mimic how she talks

safe to say she was NOT very happy and she complained to my dad and he gave me a scolding.

Maybe she had it coming…

I definitely could have handled that more maturely but I was very upset. AITA?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another individual said she’s NTA.

This Reddit user agreed.

Another person weighed in.

And this individual offered some advice.

It’s bad for any person to make fun of someone…

But an adult making fun of a kid because of how their voice sounds?

That’s pretty low!

Good for her for putting her in her place.

I guess her neighbor didn’t like a taste of her own medicine…

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who was in love with her dream house – and then spring came and her neighbor’s trees caused her to question the purchase.