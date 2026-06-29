Her Neighbor Wouldn’t Stop Texting Complaints — She Started Ignoring Her and Now She’s Ready to Say It to Her Face

Some folks just can’t take a hint…

And dealing with a person who’s a bit clueless in that department can be an exercise in frustration…

Especially when it’s obvious they’re interested in you…and you just aren’t feeling it.

So, what’s a person to do when someone won’t leave them alone?

The woman who wrote this story is being pestered by a guy in one of her classes…and she’s totally over it.

Check out what she had to say.

AITA for refusing to speak to a guy in my undergraduate course privately? “I’m (21) really conflicted if I’m wrong here. In January, I was approached in my university library by a guy (23) who was apparently in my course (he recognized me from a seminar but I had no idea who he was) and he sat in the seat I was saving for my friend. I told him this and he said he’d move when she arrived and started talking to me about exams, and general small talk. before he left he asked for my number and I gave it to him emphasizing it was for studying only. He called my number to “check I hadn’t given him a fake one” before he left the table.

This guy was coming on pretty strong…

The next day he messaged me about what I was up to and I felt kind of uncomfortable so I said my boyfriend was taking me out to celebrate finishing my exams. A few months later I’m in the library with a different friend and he approaches again. Ignores my friend completely and tries to shake my hand. I don’t like touching people unless I’m very close to them so I’m answering his questions and trying to pretend I don’t see his extended hand.

And he’s a bit creepy…

He doesn’t lower it. It stays there in the air and he coughs and holds it up higher so I end up reluctantly taking it. I wished him to have a good evening because I just wanted him to leave and he makes this little “oh..” sound and leaves after a moment. I felt bad but hoped he’d taken the hint now. Now, coming to a month ago, I’m out with two of my friends (19, 20, girls) and friend #1’s older brother at a bar. Guess who is also at the bar with a group. They’re on the other side so whatever, I haven’t heard from this guy so it’s fine. No.

Dude, take a hint!

I hear a cough after about an hour and he’s standing behind my chair. He asks me about the second set of exams and I talk briefly before wishing him and his friends a lovely evening. He makes that “oh” noise again and doesn’t leave. I feel wildly uncomfortable because I’m sitting there in a mini dress and something just feels off. He then asks to speak to me privately away from my friends. I said no thanks, I want to stay with my friends tonight and he still doesn’t leave until friend #2 who has been listening with the others steps in and tells him “she wants you to go, please go.” He finally walks away but I don’t know how to feel about the whole thing and I’m probably going to bump into him at some point next year on my course. I thought i was pretty clear but maybe I wasn’t. Thoughts?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who responded to an HOA violation letter by investigating the bylaws and having the whole board removed.

Let’s see what readers had to say about this.

This person had a lot to say.

Another Reddit user said she’s NTA.

This individual spoke up.

Another reader weighed in.

And this person shared their thoughts.

Dude…give it a rest…

And take a hint!

How can he not see how his behavior is a major turn-off?

This guy is really creepin’ her out…

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