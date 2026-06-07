She Refused to Give Up a Public Parking Space Just Because Her New Neighbors Claimed Ownership of the Curb

When you live in a busy neighborhood, people will often have to park in the street because there isn’t enough room in their driveway.

What would you do if you always parked on the street in front of the house next door, but when someone new moved in, they asked you to park in front of your own house instead?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, but she feels like street parking is first-come, first-served, so she shouldn’t have to change where she parks. While legally she might be right, the neighbors think she should do it anyway to help them out.

Personally, I think she should move and not make such a big deal out of this. The last thing you want to do is start a feud with your neighbors over a parking spot. Read through the whole story below and see who you think is out of line.

AITA for not parking in front of my own house I 21f live with my family. There are three vehicles between all of us.

Public street parking is first-come, first-served.

Two vehicles are parked on the driveway and I park on the street. My town has public street parking. Every house has their own individual driveway as well. I started parking in between my own house and the one next door. It’s just more convenient for me as I’m getting out of my truck, when I get out I have to walk to the back of my truck to reach the front door. If I go to the front then I’ll have to walk through the grass.

Honestly, this is a pretty reasonable request.

I dont know when but apparently I have a new neighbor. As I walked outside my house today, her and whoever was cutting her yard were staring me down and when I got to my truck he approached me and asked if I could start parking in front of my own house. I did not mean to come off as rude but maybe I did because the interaction did not go to well. I asked him why and mentioned that it is public street parking. and he was wondering why I couldn’t park in front of my own house.

This person is being overly sensitive.

Maybe I could have taken the time to explain my whole life to him, but I was in a rush and honestly uncomfortable with the whole thing. He hadn’t bothered to introduce himself, there was just a strange man talking to me while I’m trying to do my business.

I can totally see where he is coming from.

I’m assuming he was a friend of the lady that actually lives there, but he pointed out that it’s her house she should be able to park in front of it, that he has to park in front of mine to unload his mower because the trailer was big. Also, that when she has guests over they have to park elsewhere.

It really doesn’t seem like they are being rude about it.

I said again that it is public street parking and everyone has to deal with that, we actually have a neighbor that frequently throws parties and will have both sides of the street filled and i haven’t complained because it’s something that comes with living in a neighborhood. I again pointed out that she also has her own driveway and that I felt they were coming off as rude. At this time the lady joined us and said that no one was being rude they were just respectfully asking if I could park in front of my house.

If anything, she is being rude.

I had pointed out that I had already stated no and they continued to ask why I couldn’t just park in front of my own house. I just reiterated that it’s public street parking and I can try to park in front of my own house more often. I’m not sure if I’m overreacting if i actually don’t stop parking there.

Why not just do the nice thing for your neighbor?

I understand maybe I don’t have to park there all the time, but I don’t see why im completely banned and I feel like the whole interaction was hostile. It was two against one and no one even bothered to introduce myself and the way they went about it made it seem rude.

So, you’re going to feud with the neighbors because they didn’t ask nicely?

If they had come up to me and were like hey I just moved in, if its not too much trouble would like to start utilizing the spot in front of my house. And I’d be like okay sounds great and I’d move but I feel like they were a bit hostile. AITA?

At first, I agreed with this woman, but by the end, I just think she is an entitled neighbor who is mad that someone asked her to do something. I would hate to live next to someone like this.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about renters who proved the “legal” parking spaces just weren’t going to work.

Take a look at the comments below and see what other people think about her situation.

Why not just park in front of your own house?

Just because it is legal doesn’t mean you should do it.

I agree, what she is doing is rude.

This person sums it up nicely.

Walking an extra 20 feet is no big deal.

Just because something is legal doesn’t mean it is the right thing to do. Her neighbors asked her to stop parking in front of their house, so she should do it because it is the neighborly thing to do.

You really don’t want to start a fight with your neighbors; you have to live next to them. This is just asking for trouble that could plague you for years to come.