Her Partner Agreed to Coach Their Son’s Soccer Team, but She Ended Up Handling Nearly All the Responsibility

Coaches, instructors and other adults who volunteer their time for the betterment of the youth are so often overlooked for their service. Despite the sometimes thankless nature of it all, these people can make up the backbone of their community…if they’re committed to doing so.

What would you do if your partner graciously agreed to volunteer their time, then threw you in the crossfire to do so instead? One woman shared an irritating example of this with her husband on Reddit. Here’s what happened.

AITAH for refusing to “split” assistant coaching duties after my partner volunteered?

My partner (42m) and I (38f) signed our 9-year-old son up for soccer.

Originally, we agreed we would take turns bringing him to practices, and we would both attend games.

Seems like a fair balance of responsibilities.

At parents’ night, the coach asked if anyone wanted to volunteer as assistant coach and said to let them know by the first practice.

At home, my partner suggested I do it because I played soccer in grade school.

I told him I had zero interest in coaching.

Not every good player makes a good coach.

He then said maybe he would do it instead.

I specifically told him that if he became assistant coach, that would mean he’d have to attend every practice and every game.

He said that was fine.

Hopefully he knew what he was signing himself up for.

At the first practice, he volunteered and officially became the assistant coach.

Then the second practice rolls around, and he’s not getting ready to leave.

I asked why, and he told me it was “my turn” to take our son to practice.

That wasn’t part of the plan, dude.

I reminded him that he had agreed to be assistant coach, which means he needs to be at every practice.

He argued that since we originally agreed to split practices, that should also mean “splitting” assistant coaching responsibilities.

I told him absolutely not.

What an absolutely wild presumption on his part.

I warned him ahead of time what volunteering meant, and I never agreed to share coaching duties.

Now he’s upset and says I’m not “sharing the responsibility” and that I should come to practices with him so things are “even.”

I feel like the assistant coach responsibilities belong to the person who volunteered for them, and my responsibility is still what we originally agreed on: showing up to games and helping with transportation when applicable. AITA?

This guy quite literally keeps moving the goalposts on her.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who homeschooled during the day and worked at night, only to have her employer try to change her schedule.

Let’s see how the Reddit community weighed in.

The comments immediately jumped in to warn her about her partner’s behavior.



But also commended her on standing her ground.



Others suggested what they would have done.



One person pointed out the flaws in his thinking.



And someone else took a glimpse into his psychology.



She’s calling foul play on his behavior!