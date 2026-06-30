His Cat Escaped Onto a Busy Street — He Was Already Panicking When a Food Delivery Worker Wouldn’t Leave Him Alone

Some people just have ZERO patience!

Hey, I understand that delivery drivers are in a hurry, but if there’s some kind of incident going on, you gotta slow your roll and go with the flow, baby.

As an experienced delivery driver in my younger years, just take my word for it, okay?

In today’s story, a man talked about why he got upset when a delivery driver gave him a hard time in the middle of a stressful situation.

Take a look and see what you think about this.

AITA for not picking up my order from the delivery guy because I was chasing my indoor cat who ran outside? “I’m the calmest, most patient person I know when I’m with company. I’m so socially awkward that the shyness overrides anything that happens to me and I could only get angry later when I’m alone.

But…

Today, I got very angry at this food delivery guy. So I get the message from my app telling me the food is arriving, and as I’m walking down my stairs outside, my cat darts past me. I live in an urban area and my cat is purely indoor. I wouldn’t trust my cats outside into the street. They’d get run over for sure. They’re not used to cars.

What a scary experience!

So as I saw my cat cross the street, I’m shocked and run right toward him. No idea what came over him. He never showed interest in going outside and even hides sometimes when my apartment block neighbors pass by my door, especially if they’re walking their dog. I always got this impression that he loved the safety of my home. I absolutely couldn’t believe I was seeing him cross my street.

Dude, read the room…

I was trying to catch him in horror and the whole time, the delivery guy could clearly see the panic on me but kept yelling, “SIR!” I wasn’t even looking at him and I couldn’t be bothered to reply to him. I had no idea what came over my cat. He was being too unpredictable. For all I know, he’d end up in another street if I took my eyes off him for a second. “SIR! Is this your order?!” “Leave it!” “WHERE?! SIR! TAKE IT!” “LEAVE IT! TAKE IT BACK!” “TAKE IT BACK WHERE SIR!!! HOW WILL I TAKE IT BACK!” ….. “SIR!” …… “SIR!!!” “THROW IT ON THE GROUND!”

This guy was a total idiot.

I grabbed my cat exactly as he’s going under a car and I’m holding on to his fur trying to get a better grip and it’s almost not gonna happen and I hear, “SIR!” He was right next to me trying to give me the food, I’m sweating and the blood is rushing to my head since I’m facing downward at an awkward angle. I’m taking my cat inside and he has his nails sunk into my back and I can’t pull him off enough for it not to be painful and the guy is following me trying to give me my order and talking to me. Look, I get it. I keep this guy waiting and the next customer says the delivery guy took too long and gives him 1 star. I know the risks. It even took him long to come to me so maybe he was behind and in a big hurry. Maybe the guy before me also caused a delay and the guy was all out of patience. Granted. But man, I really wanted him to just throw my order on the ground the whole time at least if that’s the case. I couldn’t stand him bugging me while I’m worried sick about my cat. Who’s in the right here?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who reported some missionaries after frustration over lack of parking boils over.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

And this person weighed in.

Dude…this delivery driver needs to chill!

And he also could’ve offered to help catch the cat.

Some people, I tell ya…

This delivery guy wasn’t the sharpest tool in the shed…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who is irate after she gave a group leader money for her daughter’s lunch, only to have him pocket the cash and ask all of the kids to pay their own way.