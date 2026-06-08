His Neighbor Kept Dumping Trash Outside His Door, so He Returned It in a Way the Man Couldn’t Ignore

A bad neighbor can make life very difficult, especially when they do stuff that they definitely know is wrong.

What would you do if your neighbor kept putting their trash over in front of your apartment door, sometimes blocking it entirely?

That is what was happening to the guy in this story, so when he got sick of it, he moved all the trash behind where the neighbor parked. He didn’t see it, causing him to back over the trash and drag it through the parking lot.

Personally, I love this story since it is entirely justified and must have been so satisfying to watch. Read through all the details and see what you think about it.

Made neighbor run over the trash he kept piling at my door I live in a small studio apartment, and due to the layout of the building, my whole apartment is directly above the downstairs neighbor’s garage.

Some neighbors can be so inconsiderate.

I picked the apartment because I have a large dog with a lot of energy and didn’t want to have anyone living below me. Big mistake. The downstairs neighbor keeps finding new ways to disrupt my daily life. In winter he’d warm up his truck in his garage for 30+ minutes with the radio cranked so loud it rattled my dishes in the cabinet.

I’m sure this is making his bills go up.

He’d then leave his garage open all day, making it harder to heat my apartment. Same in the summer. Leaves the door open all day (against building rules), making it almost impossible to cool down my apartment.

He sounds like an absolute jerk.

And on top of that, instead of putting his garbage outside his apartment door, he likes it up on my doorstep because he stores his garbage cans in the garage. At least once a week I find his garbage blocking my door. I’ve spoken to him and building management several times and nothing changed.

Nothing wrong with this. He is just returning the trash to where it belongs.

This weekend was my breaking point. He had a party on Saturday and I came home to my door literally being blocked by a half dozen overflowing bags of cans and bottles and garbage. I took all of them and stacked them in front of his garage door. I set them so they’d tip over when he opened the door so he’d grab them.

This must have been so satisfying to watch.

Instead, he must not have noticed and just backed out of his garage and dragged garbage all over the parking lot. I got to watch him spend a good 30 minutes picking it all up and rebagging it before he could leave. Hopefully this means no more grange piled up at my door 🤞🏼

This is the best type of revenge because it is entirely justified. There is no way that the neighbor didn’t know that it was wrong to put his trash there. So, he got exactly what he deserved.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a delivery driver whose complaint about driveways left neighbors in a rift.

Check out the comments below to see what other people had to say about this great story.

I agree with this commenter. Always document everything.

This is kind of gross, but it was effective.

A fire marshall will put an end to this real quick.

I’m not sure if this is legal, but it would be great.

Now this would be funny.

And the best part is that if anyone says anything about it, this guy can just say he was being a good neighbor and returning the guy’s stuff he left at his door. Surely nobody would actually just dump their trash on the neighbor’s doorstep.

I only wish that this had been caught on video so everyone could see him backing over the trash. You know the neighbor got so upset about it, but knew that he couldn’t do anything. Sadly, however, the neighbor will almost certainly try to get back at him at some point.