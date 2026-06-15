June 15, 2026 at 10:35 am

His New Neighbor Told Him to Stop Parking in Front of the House — It’s a Public Street and He Did It Anyway

by Heide Lazaro

street parking

Shutterstock

Public spaces can sometimes lead to private disagreements.

The following story involves a man who parked his car on the street in front of his house.

He was hosting some family visiting from out of town, so he hadn’t moved the car in three days.

After a few days, a new neighbor confronted him and demanded that he move for their incoming guests.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA parking on a public street but confronted by neighbor

I live in a suburb, and there’s street parking for all.

It is free and public for all the use. It is first come, first serve.

There is no reservation or restrictions.

Except you can’t park beside fire lanes, etc.

This man parked his car on the street and didn’t move it for 3 days.

I parked my car on the street because I have family in town.

And I haven’t moved it in about 3 days because my family is still here.

But my neighbor who just moved in a week ago came to me this morning.

He was demanding I move my car because he had guests over.

He gave in to the neighbor’s demand out of courtesy.

I moved my car out of courtesy, but he hasn’t even introduced himself.

This was my first interaction with him. Mind you, he doesn’t even live there.

I met the lady who lives there. It is his sister.

And he just pays for them to live there.

But he thinks they could have asked more nicely.

For me, there are nicer ways to handle the situation. The car doesn’t even block his driveway.

It is still on the street, and there’s so many spots near the house.

It may just not be the one right in front.

So, am I the jerk for parking there?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is feeling guilty about having an unauthorized car towed from her assigned spot.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 05 04 at 11.30.38 PM His New Neighbor Told Him to Stop Parking in Front of the House — Its a Public Street and He Did It Anyway

Here’s another honest opinion.

Screenshot 2026 05 04 at 11.31.00 PM His New Neighbor Told Him to Stop Parking in Front of the House — Its a Public Street and He Did It Anyway

Short and simple.

Screenshot 2026 05 04 at 11.31.20 PM His New Neighbor Told Him to Stop Parking in Front of the House — Its a Public Street and He Did It Anyway

Another one chimes in.

Screenshot 2026 05 04 at 11.31.53 PM His New Neighbor Told Him to Stop Parking in Front of the House — Its a Public Street and He Did It Anyway

You’re probably a doormat, says this one.

Screenshot 2026 05 04 at 11.32.44 PM His New Neighbor Told Him to Stop Parking in Front of the House — Its a Public Street and He Did It Anyway

As far as I know, public street parking doesn’t have names on them.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.

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Author

Heide Lazaro

Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.

Categories: Life & Drama, Neighbors & Community
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