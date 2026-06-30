His Sister Put Three Dogs in Her Wedding Party but Excluded the Kids — He and His Wife Left Before the Reception

It’s no secret…people tend to lose their minds a little bit when it comes to planning their weddings.

Hey, we’re willing to give them some leeway, but there has to a line drawn in the sand at some point, right?

Well, the guy you’re about to hear from in the story below recognized what his line was, and he took some drastic action when he found out the plans his sister had for her wedding.

Take a look at what he had to say and see if you think he took things too far.

AITA? Skipped A Wedding Reception. “This past weekend my sister got married. I’m (36M), the oldest of 3, middle brother (30), & sister (28) is the baby, and I’m the only one with kids (4 & 2). I was a groomsman in the wedding. 8 months ago early discussions were about a child free wedding.

Hey o! Let’s do it!

For me, I was cool with that. I’ll tie one on with no kid responsibilities and have a good time. I was a little surprised that they were not flower girl and ring bearer, but whatever, less work and responsibility for the wife and I. Apparently our mom asked for the kids to be invited and my sister stood her ground of no kids. I think this really bummed my mom out. My sister has been dog obsessed and a self described dog mom so I just assumed her dog was doing those duties.

Okay…this is odd…

Cut to the rehearsal and I found out her Husky is her “dog of honor” and my brother’s 2 German Shepherds are the Flower Girl and Ring Bearer. I also learned that the dogs would be going to both the ceremony and reception. At the rehearsal dinner during some remarks, a few comments by my sister stuck out…called her dogs her family, said brother’s dogs were family too, and said all the most important people will be at the wedding. When saying this part we made eye contact. After the fact, I didn’t bring anything up, but when talking with my wife , it rubbed her the wrong way too. My wife and I went to the ceremony, but we left shortly after and didn’t stay for the reception which meant I missed the grand entrance. AITA?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who stirred up family drama by finally choosing her own mom over her in-laws.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

Well, to each their own when it comes to wedding ceremonies, right?

Still, this one was a bit…out there…

I wonder how much grief this guy after his family members realized that he skipped out on the reception.

This has to be one of the weirdest weddings of all time!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who struggles with her new reality after learning her adoption story was a lie.