His Son Never Rode the Motorcycle He Bought Him — So He Sold It to Someone Who Would

Thanks a lot, Dad!

You know when a kid utters those words, chances are that they’re being sarcastic and that they’re upset with their old man for some reason.

And there’s no doubt that teenagers having conflict with their parents is a tale as old as time itself…

In today’s story, a dad explained why he decided to sell something that he’d previously given to his son as a gift…and it didn’t go over too well.

Read on and see what you think about what went down.

AITA for selling the motorbike I bought for my son? “I (48m) bought a motorbike for my son (18m) about a year ago and took him to get fitted for protective gear. It was a 125cc Off Road Scrambler. I hoped he would get into it and learn a bit about it, maybe even about driving when he comes to do his lessons.

That sucks…

He didn’t show much interest in it, I don’t think he even got through a full tank of petrol. A few months ago we moved down the road, and I rented out the house we were in to a tenant. We had a field where we were, we have a field where we moved to. The tenant was big into motor bikes, though he does road bikes. His friend’s son was apparently in the shed looking at the tenant’s road bike, when all of a sudden he was not interested in it at all, he was interested in the Scrambler.

Sure, why not?

His father came up, made me an offer and I accepted. My son was very opposed to this. He said he’d start riding it, he offered to buy it for the same amount I was selling it for.

Sorry, son!

But I went ahead and sold it. If he had moved it up here and ridden once since moving this wouldn’t have happened. Still he is annoyed that it was bought for him and he had no say in it being sold.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a stepmom who says stepson isn’t doing enough, despite the fact that he’s working 12-hour shifts to pay for his own college.

Let’s see how reader reacted.

This person said he’s to blame for this.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person also said he’s to blame.

And this reader didn’t hold back.

The people have spoken!

And it seems like they think this guy might’ve really blown it.

But, this dad had his reasons…

He was tired of seeing that thing sit around unused!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose celebratory post-grad school vacation is being ruined by his family’s insistence he’s being lazy.