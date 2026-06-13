Hostel Guest Catch Friend Stealing His Earphones—And Launches a Silent Sting Operation
Living in a hostel means trusting the people around you, but not everyone is trustworthy.
When a guy realized his friend and bunkmate had stolen his earphones and was using a fake cover story to explain where he got them, he skipped the awkward confrontation and recruited a friend to do the dirty work instead.
You’ll want to keep reading for this one.
Friend stole my earphones n lied, got it back with a style
I used to live in a dormitory-style hostel with bunk beds. My bunkmate was a good friend — we vibed well.
I had these earphones that I had gotten recently. After a bit of usage, they had a very specific mark that only I knew about.
But then those earphones went missing.
Sometime later, I couldn’t find them. I thought someone had stolen them — it’s pretty common in hostels with inexpensive things.
However, they soon turned up in unexpected hands.
After a week or so, my friend suddenly had earphones that were exactly the same as mine.
When I asked him if he had seen mine, he said he had borrowed them from another guy down at the end of the dormitory — let’s call him A.
Sure enough, they appeared to bear the same distinct mark.
When I checked them, they had the exact same mark as mine.
Now, I didn’t want to confront my friend directly since I had to share the space with him.
So the owner decided to take a more indirect approach.
So I first inquired with the guy he supposedly borrowed them from. He said he had never owned earphones at all.
So I told A the story and asked him to play a role.
When all of us friends were sitting together, I asked A to randomly come over and ask for his earphones back.
The friend had walked right into the trap.
My friend couldn’t ask which earphones — I was sitting right in front of him. A few of my other friends were in on it too.
I had a smirk on my face when he had to hand A the earphones back and realized he’d been caught red-handed. 😂😂
That’s how I got my earphones back without a single confrontation — and with a win on my back. 😎
Now that’s some petty revenge!
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barista whose keen eye uncovered a customer scheme for free coffee.
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What did Reddit think?
Petty theft is no match for prudent planning.
This user was inspired by the owner’s level-headed attitude.
This user draws some cinematic parallels.
And that’s how you execute a petty revenge plot with style!
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a thrift store employee who refused to play “guess the price” without seeing the item in question.
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