“How Could You Exclude Me?”: A Birthday Celebration Sparks a Major Rift Between Two Longtime Friends

When you get to a certain age, do birthdays really even matter anymore?

Sure, turning 21 is a big one, but after that, who really cares?

For example, on my birthday this year, I worked…and then ordered a pizza and watched TV.

And it was glorious!

What I’m trying to say is that you should enjoy your birthday in the way you want to, but you shouldn’t expect other people to be excited about it after a certain age.

Okay, now that we have that out of the way, let’s get down to business!

A woman explained why her friend got upset with her because she had other plans on her birthday.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for having plans on my friend’s birthday? “I (F28) have a friend (F26) who is turning 27 in a week. Background, I have multiple friend groups and I’m always rotating on who I hang out with. She, as she has told me herself, doesn’t, and “our group” consists of 4 people. Three weeks ago, I was asked to go to an event with another friend group in which I really want to go. I said sure but without us discussing or buying tickets yet as some people also need to get off from work. As I see it, it’s a loose date in which if we all actually can, we go, but there’s a mutual understanding that if you can’t it’s no problem.

There might be a problem…

I look at the date and I see it’s on my other friends birthday. I don’t read too much into it because if she plans to plan something I can still go. Fast forward to a week before the date and all in the friend group is free and we go and buy tickets. A few hours later I get a text from her asking if I’m available on her birthday. I text her I am not but I’m available the day after if we should celebrate. She responds with “oh…” and no more. I don’t want any miscommunication so I call her.

This was gonna be AWKWARD.

“Why aren’t you available, it’s my birthday” she says. I tell her what’s going on and if we can celebrate the day after. I of course feel sorry and apologize and asked her what she had planned. She hasn’t planned anything yet and was asking if people were free so she could plan something. I find out I’m the first she has asked so I tell her how about the other two friends if they are available that day or the day after. We find out that one is free on the day and the other, like me, is free the day after.

This was turning into a big production…

We all 4 sit on the phone and talk about doing a birthday brunch for her the day after her birthday because everyone was available at that time and she seems happy. While on the phone though, she kept making subtle digs at only me about why someone would have other plans on someone’s birthday, very passive aggressively. Which bugs me, but I don’t respond and if I do I’m being very apologetic. We are now in the middle of the week and she hasn’t responded in the group chat and is hanging out with the other 2 friends and not me. It’s not a problem for me if they hang out it’s more of a “I now feel like I am being excluded.” So I’m asking here if I really did a bad thing and is an asshole to my friend.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose friends say he’s privileged for wanting to eat at nicer restaurants.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual didn’t hold back.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another reader said she’s NTA.

Maybe her friend is being a bit dramatic?

Well, I sure think so!

Maybe she can make it up to her later…

Her friend sounds like a bit of a drama queen…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.