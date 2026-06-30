“I Can’t Keep Doing This”: A Woman’s Heartbreaking Breaking Point After Her Friend Rejects Help But Still Demands Emotional Support

Whether it’s you, an acquaintance, or a loved one, we all know that one person who always seems to find themselves in trouble. It’s like when Professor McGonagall asked, “Why is it, when something happens, it is always you three?” and Ron Weasley replied, “Believe me, Professor. I’ve been asking myself the same question for six years.” Sometimes bad luck finds a person over and over again – and other times, they walk blindly into the trouble, only realising when it’s too late.

The woman in this story has spent years watching on as one of her friends repeatedly found herself in tricky situations. Whether it was a terrible marriage, a second terrible marriage, or anything in between, her friend seems to be self-sabotaging without even knowing it. So when her latest crisis happened, and she reached out to friends for support, the woman was happy to advise her friend and even offer to help out monetarily as well. But when that help was refused and things kept getting worse, she began to get frustrated.

Read on to find out what happened here.

AITA for giving my friend “tough love” and refusing to coddle her while she’s stranded out of state? My friend “Layla” – who lives in the same state as me – has a history of terrible decisions. She married young, divorced, got remarried immediately after, and it just recently ended. After this second divorce, our friend group begged her to just focus on herself. Instead, she immediately got attached to another new guy. When she realised that wasn’t going to work out, she impulsively took a trip to Tennessee without telling any of us. She’s an adult, so that’s fine, but it fits her chaotic pattern. She went to stay with “Cindy,” a girl she knows from her church (she was raised Jehovah’s Witness).

Let’s see how this trip went wrong for Layla.

Almost immediately, Cindy’s husband (“Mike”) made Layla uncomfortable. He gave her money and told her to hide things from Cindy. When Layla told me, I immediately offered to pay for a hotel room to get her out safely. She declined. Instead of a hotel, she met complete strangers on motorcycles and went to sleep at their house. We begged for their names or her location for safety, but she refused. She relied on blind luck that they weren’t dangerous.

After surviving the strangers, she went back to Cindy’s house. Predictably, Cindy and Mike got into a massive fight. They dragged Layla into it, Mike wouldn’t let Layla leave, and he ended up having her car towed. Now, she is stranded out there in an active, scary situation.

Yikes! Read on to find out how her friends dealt with Layla’s situation.

In our group chat, she vented but ignored practical advice, even justifying her choices by saying, “I was safer with the strangers I met.” I finally snapped. The “gentle approach” wasn’t working. I gave her tough love, sternly telling her she lacks common sense, blindly trusts people, and is incredibly lucky she hasn’t learned a devastating lesson the hard way. Later, I felt bad about my delivery. I reached out privately, apologising for my harsh tone but standing my ground on the message. I told her I refuse to be a fake friend who nods while she endangers herself, reminding her I literally offered a hotel to prevent this.

Let’s see how Layla responded to that.

She got defensive, saying she’s in an “active situation” and needs support, not a lecture. She texted: “You’re not being here for me in the way I need, you’re being here for me in the way you want. I’m good. No need to talk about it further.” Her being stranded proves my point. She wouldn’t be here if she hadn’t ignored red flags. I’m at a point where I’m so tired of giving advice and being ignored. Then she gets upset at me for being real with her. She never takes responsibility. And it’s exhausting. Our friend group is late twenties to forties. I just feel like, at almost thirty, we should know better by now. We aren’t teenagers anymore. AITA?

It’s clear that this woman has tried her best to help Layla, but has run out of options – and patience.

And that’s understandable. When you’re doing your best to help someone but they refuse your help and continue to make bad decisions it’s tough, but when they’re still leaning on you for help it becomes impossible.

Layla is in a dangerous situation, and if she’s not careful she’s going to learn more of that the hard way.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose celebratory post-grad school vacation is being ruined by his family’s insistence he’s being lazy.

Let’s see what the Reddit community made of this.

This person thought the woman had done all she could to help.

While others thought she should stop helping entirely.

Meanwhile, this Redditor wondered about the kind of upbringing Layla had had.

The truth is that some people do not grow up being given the opportunity to explore and make mistakes in a safe environment, where consequences can be mitigated by loving, supportive parents. If you do grow up being sheltered from the real world, you might find yourself an adult without the critical thinking and coping skills to deal with the many pitfalls of adult life, and the dangers that are out there. And if you grew up with emotional neglect or trauma, it is very easy to jump from relationship to relationship, always seeking out that thing your inner child was missing, or believing that you cannot cope on your own.

It seems like this might be the case for Layla, whose judgement and decision making seems to be off – however frustrating that might be for her friends. And regardless of what her upbringing was like, it is not her friends’ responsibility to reparent her now. Unfortunately, Layla now has to make her own mistakes and learn from them, without the sandbox preparation of gentle and loving parents to teach her. She’s stuck in a really tough situation and isn’t being allowed to leave – and short of calling the police (a valid option at this point) there is little her friends can do to help her.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who struggles with her new reality after learning her adoption story was a lie.