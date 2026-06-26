“I Warned Them for Months”: College Student Reaches a Violent Breaking Point After Family Refuses to Stop Relentless Romantic Teasing

Every family has that one joke they refuse to let die, no matter how many times someone asks them to stop.

It starts as a little tease, gets a laugh the first time, and then becomes permanent material that gets recycled at every dinner, every gathering, every quiet moment where someone feels like poking the bear.

For one college student, that joke was at his expense. The teasing centered around a girl he’s known since high school who takes the same classes, shares the same friends, and who, most importantly, drives him absolutely insane.

Somehow his family has decided they’re soulmates, but the reality couldn’t be further from the truth.

So one night, after his family’s poking and prodding, he finally lost his cool and went off on everyone. It wasn’t long before he faced the consequences.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for yelling at my family to stop joking about my “friend” I (19M) have this girl I’ll call Lindsey (19F) that’s been with me from high school to college. We both want to be zoologists so we take a lot of the same classes.

In no uncertain terms, he shares his dislike for Lindsey.

I hate this girl so much. I know she hates me too. We’re always bickering and she’s always getting on my nerves. We share friends so we’re always at the same parties, constantly arguing. She’s so irritating and annoying. I just need her to go away.

But his family likes to egg him on about it.

My family thinks it’s so funny. “Ah she loves you.” “You should date.” “Soulmates!” And it drives me up a wall.

His reality is much different — and he doesn’t think it’s fair they’re making light of it.

This isn’t a dang movie. I legitimately hate this girl and she’s got to hate me just as well. She constantly puts her hands on my shoulders and elbows, along with poking my sides because she knows I hate it.

So one day, he lost his cool.

Eventually my father (45M) was getting into me about it again and I just lost my mind. I went off on everyone about how sty they are. It was so aggravating. I was yelling at my brothers, my mom, everyone.

Consequences soon followed.

Now I’m in trouble from both parents, and it’s all the girl’s fault. I get families tease, but I feel like at a certain point it’s annoying as heck. AITA?

Sounds like his family pushed him way too far this time.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a stepmom who says stepson isn’t doing enough, despite the fact that he’s working 12-hour shifts to pay for his own college.

Redditors are sure to get a kick out of this one.

This commenter doesn’t think this student is assigning blame to the right people.

This commenter doesn’t buy the whole “she teases you, so she likes you” theory.

It’s time to tell Lindsey how he truly feels.

Boundaries really need to be set before he loses his cool again.

Blaming the girl for a fight she wasn’t even present for is the detail that undercuts his argument the most, because it shows that the frustration has ballooned past the actual issue and is now coloring everything around it.

It’s also worth considering this student has told his family multiple times how he feels but they refused to listen. His anger is 100% justified on that front.

Ultimately, this story made it clear that this student needs to start enforcing some real boundaries with Lindsey. And if he doesn’t, the resentment will continue to grow.

And as for his family, they need to start respecting his feelings before he blows up all over again.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose celebratory post-grad school vacation is being ruined by his family’s insistence he’s being lazy.