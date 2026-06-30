“I Was Trying to Save It!”: Woman Left Stunned After Neighbor Explodes at Her for Taking a Collarless Cat to the Shelter

Sometimes, when you think you did a good deed, the universe has a way of kicking you in the rear end an20d making you doubt yourself.

And that’s too bad, because we should all be helping each other out a little bit more these days!

In today’s story, a woman who helped out what she thought was a stray cat got a rude awakening a short time later…and that’s when things got interesting.

Check out what she had to say about what happened!

AITA for taking an outdoor cat to the shelter? “I (30F) was on a walk last night in my neighborhood and saw a cat hiding in the bushes of a retention basin. It was dark out (after 9:30 PM) and the poor cat seemed pretty spooked by me at first, so I pspspspspsp-ed at him and he came over. This cat had long fur that had some matting and straw/plant seeds stuck in it. He also didn’t have a collar. First thing I did was take a picture of him and post it in the neighborhood GroupMe (nobody claimed him as their cat). Second thing I did was text my boyfriend.

This makes sense…

After talking it over with him, we brought the cat home with the understanding that we’d take him to the local shelter the next day. We assumed he was a lost cat and not a stray given his behavior. We set him up in our large bathroom closet combo with a litter box and food and water and catnip (he loved that) so he’d be separate from our cats. I stayed up for a couple hours longer searching PetCo’s database and Facebook to see if anyone had reported a cat that looked like him. No luck.

This sounded like a good thing.

We dropped him off at our local shelter this afternoon. This shelter is great; we adopted one of our kittens from there and I volunteer there. He didn’t have a chip so the shelter took him in. We left hoping he’d find his family soon.

Until…

Well his owner reached out to us this evening asking if we still had him. Apparently he’s an indoor/outdoor cat. I told her we didn’t and that we had taken him to the shelter. I also advised that she either get him a collar and/or get him chipped if he’s gonna be an outdoor cat. His owner didn’t appreciate that. According to his owner, I’m a busybody who can’t leave well enough alone and is trying to “coax” all the neighborhood cats to follow me home so I can take them to the pound. AITA? I did what I hoped anyone would do if one of my cats got out. I thought I did my due diligence in making sure he wasn’t a neighborhood cat, but the lack of collar and state of his fur really concerned me. As did how late at night he was outside. It was dark and our neighborhood has very few street lights. What’s the best etiquette with cats found late at night anyway?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about some renters who moved out and left their apartment in the same state of disarray they’d found it in when they moved in.

Reddit users spoke up.

This reader said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this individual weighed in.

Hey, I give her credit for taking the time to help this cat out!

She could’ve just walked by and done nothing.

But it’s clear that her efforts weren’t appreciated.

She was only trying to help the cat…but it didn’t go very well…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got creative with his parking after his neighbors started using his extra spot without asking.