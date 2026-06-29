“I’m Done With the Games”: Exhausted Man Snubs On-Again, Off-Again Girlfriend’s Movie Date to Finally Break the Toxic Loop

It’s much easier said than done, but sometimes, you just gotta cut people loose if they cause you major headaches and you think they’re toxic.

We’ve all been there!

But one it’s done, it feels oh-so-good not to have to deal with that nonsense anymore…

Which brings us to today’s story!

Check out why this guy decided that he didn’t want to have anything to do with a woman he’s been involved with for a while…

AITA for refusing to go to movies with my sort of ex (whom I believe is toxic)? “I (28M) got a call from her (25F) just an hour ago asking if I wanted to go to a movie. I told her no. She said yes. This went back and forth for a few rounds.

This sounds like fun!

She refused to take no for an answer. She kept saying that nothing would happen, that we were just friends, and so on. I replied that if that was the case, why couldn’t she go watch the film with anyone else? Why did I have to be there? She never really answered that question. Instead, she kept rambling, trying to convince me, acting all cute. Then she started asking what wrong she had done to me. Here’s some background.

This should be interesting…

Since July 2023, she and I have been in an on-again, off-again situationship. She claims we are nothing more than friends, but expects me to behave like a boyfriend while she does not behave like a girlfriend. Whenever I tried to stay away and asked for space, because I was very serious about her and her behavior made me feel like she was using me for emotional comfort, she would not allow that either. Every few days, she would find some excuse to pull me back into her life, and the cycle would continue.

Oh, boy…

Last year, I ended things, but a few months later she managed to bring me back. This time, she used physical intimacy to get closer to me. Fortunately, I never became intimate with her. The only kisses I gave her were on the cheek. I say fortunately because of what happened tonight. Earlier this year, I realized I did not even feel that strongly about her anymore. To be honest, I had already started realizing that last year, which was one of the reasons I ended things in the first place.

It was OVER.

This year, it became completely clear. Despite all the closeness between us, I felt nothing romantic. There was some tension, yes, but no romantic feelings. I did not want to use her, especially after I realized she had started developing feelings for me. After nearly three years, she was finally expressing them directly. Since I no longer had feelings for her, I felt it would be wrong to lead her on. She had hurt me multiple times by leading me on over the years, and I did not want to do the same to her. So I ended things again. Another reason was that she seemed ready to spend the night with me, and I did not want that. I was afraid that if I left her in the future, she would use that against me.

She seems a bit unhinged…

Tonight, my fears seemed justified. When I repeatedly refused to go to the movie, she started threatening me. She said I was being a jerk and that I would regret it. She brought up things intended to make me feel guilty. It made me realize that if I had actually slept with her, she probably would have used that against me too, especially given how conservative our society can be about these matters. In the title I wrote “sort of ex” because the whole time I was not sure what we are. It was pretty confusing. I do not think I am a jerk for refusing to go see a film with her. I genuinely fear that, as has happened before, this is just another attempt to pull me back into her life. My life with her was never happy. Still, I am wondering if I am wrong. What if I am being unfair? AITA?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who stops speaking up in his Zoom meetings after getting constantly interrupted.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This individual shared their thoughts.

And another person spoke up.

Well, he did what he had to do…

Yes, it can be hard to hurt someone’s feelings, but sometimes it’s necessary.

You gotta do what’s best for you!

This guy needs to avoid this drama at all costs!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.