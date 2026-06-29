“I’m Not Paying for Your Boyfriend”: Exhausted Roommate Demands Financial Justice After a Partner’s Endless Visits Explode the Utility Bill

Ugh, I don’t like the sound of this…

And neither should you!

A lot of us have been in a situation before where a roommate starts dating someone…and that someone slowly becomes an unofficial roommate.

Hey, it happens, but if it isn’t discussed, then it can lead to some hard feelings.

A woman explained why she’s not too thrilled that her roommate’s boyfriend now has a key to their place…and he’s not helping out financiallly.

Check out what’s going on…

AITA for telling my roommate’s boyfriend he basically lives here and should contribute to rent? “I live with one roommate in a 2 bedroom apartment. We’ve generally gotten along well and haven’t had any major issues. A few months ago she started dating a guy. At first he’d stay over once or twice a week which was totally fine with me.

Most of us have been in this situation before…

But over time he started being here more and more. Now he’s here almost every day. Most nights he sleeps here, he showers here, cooks here, hangs out in the living room, watches TV, and sometimes even works remotely from our apartment.

This isn’t cool…

The thing that really bothered me was finding out he has a key. Nobody asked me about it or even mentioned it to me. I only found out because I saw him let himself in one day while my roommate wasn’t home. I feel like I suddenly have a third roommate that I never agreed to live with. The utility bills have definitely gone up, I never really get the apartment to myself anymore, and I feel awkward walking around my own place because he’s always there. I finally brought it up to my roommate and asked if he was planning on contributing to rent or utilities since he’s basically living here at this point. She immediately got defensive and said he doesn’t live here because he still has his own apartment.

She’s right!

A few days later the topic came up again while he was over. I told him directly that if he’s here almost every day, has a key, and is using all the shared spaces and utilities, I think it’s fair for him to contribute something. He laughed and said that was ridiculous because he already pays rent somewhere else. Now they’re both annoyed with me. My roommate says I’m acting like he’s some random stranger when he’s just her boyfriend. I told her there’s a difference between visiting and practically moving in. Part of me feels like I’m being reasonable, but the way they’re both reacting has me wondering if I’m making a bigger deal out of this than I should. AITA?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who stops speaking up in his Zoom meetings after getting constantly interrupted.

Let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader said she’s NTA.

This Reddit user weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this person spoke up.

I’d be pretty ticked off too if I was her!

You don’t give someone a key without letting your roommates know.

No way!

This guy needs to start chipping in…or he isn’t welcome in this apartment anymore!

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