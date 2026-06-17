“It’s Unfair”: Film Student Speaks Out After Co-Director Strips Her Credit

Group projects suck. I’m sorry, but they do. It’s so rare that they work out and everyone involved is happy. I hated them!

See why it’s important to put everything in writing and sign it. A hard lesson for this student.

AITAH for being upset I didn’t receive co-director credit on a student film I worked on? Four other girls and I made a student film for class. Before the project officially started, I and the “Director” had been discussing ideas for a film together over the summer. We met up, developed concepts, and eventually agreed on one idea we both liked.

The process sounds harmonious to me. Nothing like most other group projects I’ve had.

She came up with the initial idea but we heavily developed and changed it together. When it came time for class pitches, I let her pitch the idea we had developed together while I pitched another idea I knew we weren’t going to use. Once the project started, we both took on leadership roles. We met regularly to discuss story and direction, led team meetings together, and divided responsibilities.

Was I ever wrong! Naive of me to think ego wouldn’t come into play with making a movie, but here we are. She sounds like someone I worked with for a project.

She focused more on story and I focused more on visual development and overall creative direction. In practice, we were essentially co-directing the film, even though she initially came up with the idea. A few months into production, I was given an assistant director credit. At the time I didn’t push back because I thought it was close enough or maybe interchangeable in a student film context.

Now the betrayal rises to the surface. I’d be livid, but I did see this coming. Unfortunately, OP did not.

One of my friends told me it was kind of messed up because we had the same duties and “Co-Directing” was the language being use back then. Looking back, not pushing back was probably a mistake. Now that the film is being submitted to festivals, all official certificates list only her as the director, since she was the one submitting everything and only lists herself as a director.

Things are about to get tense! I’m not sure who to root for.

I recently asked if I could be listed as co-director for festival submissions and future runs, and she said no and that asking her is “Unfair” and making her “Uncomfortable.” I feel hurt because I contributed so much to the direction of the film and other people on the team have even said I played the most major role. But she sees herself as the only director since she came up with the initial concept and handled submissions. AITA for asking for this credit and if not is there anything i can or should do about this?

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Here is what folks are saying.

I agree with this person, but what can be done?

Being weird about it because I’m certain it was her plan all along.

A story credit doesn’t satisfy an ego like a solo director credit.

Film students co-direct a film for class, but the one who came up with the concept won’t share the credit. OP is not pleased.

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