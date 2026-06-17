June 17, 2026 at 10:35 am

“It’s Unfair”: Film Student Speaks Out After Co-Director Strips Her Credit

by Ashley Ashbee

Empty movie theater seats facing a big screen

Pexels

Group projects suck. I’m sorry, but they do. It’s so rare that they work out and everyone involved is happy. I hated them!

See why it’s important to put everything in writing and sign it. A hard lesson for this student.

AITAH for being upset I didn’t receive co-director credit on a student film I worked on?

Four other girls and I made a student film for class. Before the project officially started, I and the “Director” had been discussing ideas for a film together over the summer.

We met up, developed concepts, and eventually agreed on one idea we both liked.

The process sounds harmonious to me. Nothing like most other group projects I’ve had.

She came up with the initial idea but we heavily developed and changed it together.

When it came time for class pitches, I let her pitch the idea we had developed together while I pitched another idea I knew we weren’t going to use.

Once the project started, we both took on leadership roles. We met regularly to discuss story and direction, led team meetings together, and divided responsibilities.

Was I ever wrong! Naive of me to think ego wouldn’t come into play with making a movie, but here we are. She sounds like someone I worked with for a project.

She focused more on story and I focused more on visual development and overall creative direction.

In practice, we were essentially co-directing the film, even though she initially came up with the idea.

A few months into production, I was given an assistant director credit.

At the time I didn’t push back because I thought it was close enough or maybe interchangeable in a student film context.

Now the betrayal rises to the surface. I’d be livid, but I did see this coming. Unfortunately, OP did not.

One of my friends told me it was kind of messed up because we had the same duties and “Co-Directing” was the language being use back then. Looking back, not pushing back was probably a mistake.

Now that the film is being submitted to festivals, all official certificates list only her as the director, since she was the one submitting everything and only lists herself as a director.

Things are about to get tense! I’m not sure who to root for.

I recently asked if I could be listed as co-director for festival submissions and future runs, and she said no and that asking her is “Unfair” and making her “Uncomfortable.”

I feel hurt because I contributed so much to the direction of the film and other people on the team have even said I played the most major role.

But she sees herself as the only director since she came up with the initial concept and handled submissions.

AITA for asking for this credit and if not is there anything i can or should do about this?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barista whose keen eye uncovered a customer scheme for free coffee.

Here is what folks are saying.

I agree with this person, but what can be done?

Screenshot 2026 06 16 at 12.56.52 AM It’s Unfair: Film Student Speaks Out After Co Director Strips Her Credit

Being weird about it because I’m certain it was her plan all along.

Screenshot 2026 06 16 at 12.46.36 AM It’s Unfair: Film Student Speaks Out After Co Director Strips Her Credit

A story credit doesn’t satisfy an ego like a solo director credit.

Screenshot 2026 06 16 at 12.48.05 AM It’s Unfair: Film Student Speaks Out After Co Director Strips Her Credit

Film students co-direct a film for class, but the one who came up with the concept won’t share the credit. OP is not pleased.

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Author

Ashley Ashbee

Ashley Ashbee | Contributing Writer, Workplace & Culture

Ashley Ashbee is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in workplace dynamics, employee advocacy, and professional culture. Drawing on her real-world experience as a software consultant, she brings a unique, insider perspective to navigating office conflicts, toxic management, and trending professional dilemmas.

Holding a degree in Professional Writing from York University, Ashley combines her formal editorial training with her corporate background to deliver highly engaging, empathetic narratives. She excels at breaking down complex workplace dramas and translating them into stories that truly empower and validate modern workers.

Based in St. Catharines, Ontario, Ashley balances her time between the tech and publishing worlds with her love for the outdoors. When she isn’t consulting or writing, she can usually be found exploring local walking trails or experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen.

Connect with Ashley on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

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