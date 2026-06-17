Camp Computer Game Turns Into Drama After One Student Lies About Her Account

Some kids perpetually lie for some reason, even with no apparent gain. It’s just something they do.

One time I told a teacher a kid was putting a magnet on a computer and the teacher did nothing! Ugh.

That’s why it was so satisfying for me to see that a liar was caught in the act. Enjoy!

Pretend my sisters account is yours? I’ll prove it’s not Many years ago, at a summer camp, my sister was playing a game on a computer that required a log in. When the staff had all the kids switch and a glitch wouldn’t let her log out.

She’s about to protect her sister’s account from a liar. I would have done this for my sister, too.

The next round, a girl known for lying got on the computer, and when asked, claimed my sister’s account was hers. I went over there and called her bluff. I knew my sister’s password, so on another computer, I logged in and said “If this is your account, how come I can do” and I said “This” as the platform let me in.

The payoff is also that this liar finally got what was long coming to her! I doubt that will make her stop lying.

The girl got in trouble after that, which all the other kids were glad about, as there was finally concrete proof of her being a liar. It’s so petty now, but I felt like that one guy in the meme with his friends all going crazy around him. I was so proud at the time. Just wanted to share this, was a funny memory.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barista whose keen eye uncovered a customer scheme for free coffee.

Here is what folks are saying.

Whoa mean! I hate internet bully trolls. Why do they do this?!

OMG I’d love to think my grandma kept the other kids in line at the orphanage.

Well, you can easily go to the dashboard and see whose account it is. Don’t overthink these things.

Kid catches known liar lying at camp using her sister’s account log in and embarrasses the girl in front of everyone.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a waitress who refused to return a tip after a party returned to the restaurant with a complaint.