Maid of Honor Struggles to Tell Bride Her Bachelorette Party Plans Aren’t Realistic

Planning a bachelorette party is not for the weak!

You have to deal with all kinds of different personalities to try to pull off a celebration that will please all the attendees…

And if the bride is unreasonable, then you’re really in trouble!

I’ve been the Best Man at a couple of weddings, but luckily my friends who got hitched wanted to have low-key bachelor parties, like going to a house in the woods, cooking on the grill, and drinking beer.

Simple stuff!

But we all know some people can be…difficult.

Check out why this woman was forced to tell her friend that the bachelorette party she wants to throw isn’t gonna work…

AITA for telling my best friend her bachelorette party is unreasonable? “My best friend (22F) is getting married next year and I (22F) am her maid of honor. I share the role with another friend of ours and we have been placed in charge of planning her bachelorette trip. Initially, we were planning a 3-day trip. We polled the invitees ahead of time to get a realistic budget (for reference most of us are still in college or graduate school and do not have a fixed income), and the vast majority of the group stated that $300 to $400 was their comfort zone. I asked the bride to put together a mock itinerary for what she wanted planned. She sent it to me today, and it completely threw me for a loop. Instead of 3 days, she has planned a 5-day trip.

This was getting pretty pricey…

That extra two nights alone carves out a massive chunk of change, not to mention all the additional activities she tacked onto those extra days. I sat down and math’d out the approximate cost per person for all 5 days (strictly covering lodging and activities, completely excluding food, drinks, and travel). If we stay at her original preferred Airbnb, it’s going to be $638.50 per person. Another bridesmaid found a cheaper alternative Airbnb, but even with that swap, the total sits at $562.50 per person.

This doesn’t sound good…

Both options completely blow the group’s $300-$400 budget out of the water before anyone has even bought a single meal or cocktail. I want the bride to have an amazing time and get the trip she wants, but I also feel a massive responsibility to be considerate of the financial boundaries the rest of the group explicitly gave us. If I present this itinerary as is, I know people are going to start dropping out or feeling bitter about the financial strain.

Now what…?

AITA if I tell her we need to scale this back to the original 3 days, or at least cut down the expenses drastically? How should I even approach this without looking like a buzzkill?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user had a lot to say.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

And this person spoke up.

Well, we have to give her credit for being honest with her friend about this bachelorette party.

Because we all know people who would probably not stand up to the bride-to-be and tell it like it is just so they could avoid some drama.

Let’s hope that these ladies ended up having a good time…and that things went smoothly.

This bachelorette party is going down the tubes in a hurry…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.