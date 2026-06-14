June 14, 2026 at 10:15 am

Man Compliments Young Cashier at Bagel Shop, Then Gets Cut Off Mid-Conversation

by Heather Hall

Man eating his sandwich and thinking about what happened

Pexels/Reddit

Some conversations work a lot better in theory than they do in real life.

This man learned that after he decided to compliment a young cashier while buying a bagel.

He thought he was being friendly, but the employee clearly didn’t see the interaction the same way.

In fact, the conversation became awkward almost immediately.

Now he’s wondering whether he did something wrong or whether the cashier overreacted.

Read on to see what happened.

AITA for complimenting a cashier?

I was buying a bagel on Thursday and noticed that the cashier was rather pretty. She had a tattoo, so she was probably at least 18. She looked around 19-20.

After I made the order, I complimented her, saying, “You know that you’re gorgeous, right?”

To my shock, she gave me a blank stare, and she looked kind of disgusted.

She was not impressed by his complement.

I tried to make conversation with her, as I own boats, and asked her if she had ever been on one, etc.

She told me, “You’re done with your order, right? I think we’re done here.”

She didn’t even give me a thank you. And she gave me a nasty look.

I really don’t think I was crude or nasty with my compliment, and her reaction was shocking.

His sister didn’t like it either.

I told my sister about it, and she said that it was weird for me to give any sort of compliment on a girl’s looks considering that I’m 58.

But I wasn’t flirting with her. I was just complimenting her.

She then proceeded to tell me that I shouldn’t make comments like that to workers because they’re in an awkward situation.

AITA?

Eek! Comments like that are usually best left unsaid.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teacher who learns a lesson of his own from his student’s essays about personal responsibility.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think about it.

According to this comment, it was a pickup line he used.

Bad Taste 3 Man Compliments Young Cashier at Bagel Shop, Then Gets Cut Off Mid Conversation

Here’s a breakdown of what compliments people like vs those they don’t.

Bad Taste 2 Man Compliments Young Cashier at Bagel Shop, Then Gets Cut Off Mid Conversation

This person thinks he was wrong for it.

Bad Taste 1 Man Compliments Young Cashier at Bagel Shop, Then Gets Cut Off Mid Conversation

This is probably true.

Bad Taste Man Compliments Young Cashier at Bagel Shop, Then Gets Cut Off Mid Conversation

This man knew exactly what he was doing.

If he had simply paid a compliment and moved on, that would be one thing. But, he immediately followed it up by trying to make conversation about his boats, which makes it pretty clear he was trying to pick her up.

The cashier wasn’t at a bar or some social event. She was at work trying to earn a living.

And when you’re nearly 60 years old and hitting on someone young enough to be your daughter, you probably shouldn’t act surprised when the reaction isn’t what you hoped for. Wow.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.

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Author

Heather Hall

Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.

Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.

When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.

Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.

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