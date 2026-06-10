Man Leaves Child Unattended in High Chair, Then Reacts Poorly When His Wife Confronts Him

Some parents are very aware that physics is a thing and that babies are not made of rubber.

I would be one of those parents. See why this dad is making his wife (and me) nervous and annoyed.

AITA for interrupting conversation for toddler safety My husband and I and our two young kids were eating in the kitchen island (them on step stools). My husband had a rough day at work and was telling me about it.

So what he did next stressed me out and I don’t even have a kid. I cringe when people are this lax about keeping a kid safe.

Our younger 18 month old daughter started to try and climb out, so husband moved toddler to the high chair at the dining table (which is not visible range of island). He strapped her seatbelt and put the table on with food then returned to the island to talk with me. I stopped him and asked him to return to our 18 month old to keep an eye on her.

I’m starting to think maybe Dad is a problem at work and at home… Yikes.

Then I gathered the food and brought my 4 year old’s food and my food also over to the dining room table. After sitting down, I warned my 4 year old “We’re moving here so we can hear your dad talk.” He said he no longer wanted to share because he said it didn’t seem like I cared about his day or cared that much to listen to him.

Men love to say women are so emotional. Also, (some) men:

He added that I should have said something like “Oh, sorry for interrupting earlier. Please go on with your story.” and he called me cold. I have told him multiple (5-10?) times to not leave her unattended in high chair by herself. He says that’s not even an issue. there is “Almost no risk.” So was I too blunt and harsh?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who homeschooled during the day and worked at night, only to have her employer try to change her schedule.

Here is what folks are saying.

This comment floored me. That’s what you take from this?!

Maybe not a toddler. I’d say a baby.

This is what bothered me, too. I wonder what other unsafe things he does.

This broke my heart. Why don’t people see the danger?

This made me chuckle because it’s like he’s never met a small child before.

She could have handled this differently, but who can blame her for not tuning into his story after he puts his kid in danger and then has a tantrum.