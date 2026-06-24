Man Loses His Entire Livelihood After Nightmare Neighbor’s Non-Stop Noise Deprives Him of Sleep

There are bad neighbors that occasionally cause people to get annoyed with their antics, and then there are neighbors that legitimately affect peoples’ lives in such a way that it’s truly detrimental.

The story you’re about to read belongs in the latter category, and it’s pretty upsetting.

The person who wrote it admitted that they lost their job because their neighbor has upended their life so much, and they sound like they’re at the end of their rope.

Let’s take a look at what they’re dealing with…

Noisy upstairs neighbour cost me my job. “For the past month, my upstairs neighbour has decided to wake me up every morning they are working. They work part time. I freelance, but as I’m returning from sick leave, it was adhoc. This is my first client since returning back, who I lost this morning because of this.

What exactly was going on here…?

I thought originally they were getting revenge for a chaotic week I had with my former kitten, who got sick and was yowling for a few days early in the morning (6/7 am) and late evening (7/8 pm), but after a few weeks I realized this response was going beyond a few days of disruption from a sick pet. Every other morning from 4/5 am, my neighbor wakes up and slams every door in their flat, stomping around, puts the washing machine on, maybe calls someone, slamming the door downstairs (which I’m opposite of) on the way out. This happens every day without fail of the weekend, and random days of the week. I’m assuming they’ve recently got a new job with an early start. They cost me mine in the process. I’ve called up to ask them to be quiet, I’ve gone upstairs at 5 am and explained the washing machine is very loud at this time of the morning to have on a full spin cycle.

This woman sounds a bit controlling, don’t you think?

She’s got the lady above her on a strict on no cooking/washing past 11 pm, due to noise traveling to her place and shut down a party whilst I was away at 1 am on a Saturday, but has no issue waking me up in social hours. After a month of this, I’ve resorted to napping in the day to catch up on sleep, or I’d be living off 4/5 hours. I can’t go to sleep earlier due to my work (although I could now I’ve lost my job) and that I live beside other people who are up until 11 pm/12 am who are the vast majority over this woman who wakes 4 hours later and wakes me up.

This really sucks…

I’m the only one sharing the walls and ceiling with her enough to be impacted. I got sacked for not making deadlines due to the naps and small mistakes due to being half asleep. Yeah it’s been a rough and tiring few weeks. I actually look forward to going away because I don’t have to use noise cancelling headphones constantly at work. What should I do?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person had a lot to say.

And this individual spoke up.

Wow, this is awful.

But, at some point, they’re going to have to take a stand.

That might mean either moving or laying down the law with their neighbor, but something has to be done.

Losing a job because of a neighbor is totally wild!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about someone who asked their neighbor to move their fence off their property, then learned the neighbor was trying to claim their land as theirs instead.