Man Planning to Move Across the Country Wants to Bring His Pets, but His Mom Insists He Leave the Cat and Dog Behind

Moving away can be a big step toward independence.

The following story involves a man planning to move across the country after college and take his pets with him.

But his mom felt upset about being left alone and didn’t want him to take the cat and dog.

Now, they’re clashing over distance, responsibility, and who should keep the pets.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for wanting to move across the country and take my animals with me? I am a college student. I hate the state that I live in. I plan to move to the East Coast as soon as I graduate. I have started saving money and planning for when I eventually move.

This young man plans to take his cat and dog with him when he moves.

My mom thinks I am being unfair because I would be moving 1000+ miles away. She would basically be alone. My parents are divorced. One sibling has already moved out close by. The other spends most of the time at our other parent’s place. What made her even more mad is that I told her I would be taking my cat and dog.

He does everything for them, so he believes they beloy to him.

I do 100% of their care. I pay for everything. The vet bills are in my name. I assumed this was a given because they are my animals. She complains if I even ask her to watch them for one night. The cat was originally a family pet when I was in middle school. So she thinks I cannot just take him.

He thinks they won’t receive the same level of care when he leaves them behind.

She also does not want me to take my dog. She says having a big dog in the house makes her feel safer. I just think I am not a jerk for wanting to bring my own animals with me. This is especially true when I am moving across the country. They would not receive the same level of care as they do now if she kept them.

Aww… I always thought that decisions you make about family pets are a tough emotional situation.

Of course, they’re his pets, and he has been taking care of them all along.

However, it sounds like his mom finds comfort in them, and since she’s going to be mostly alone, these pets are the only physical family she’ll have in her home.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Do it and don’t look back, advises this person.

Here’s another honest opinion.

Another one chimes in.

Finally, short and straightforward.

A new chapter often requires difficult goodbyes… even with pets.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who struggles with her new reality after learning her adoption story was a lie.