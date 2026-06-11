Man Plans Romantic Evening With New Girlfriend, but His Roommate Ruins It With Embarrassing Antics
When it’s going well, dating can be really exciting. The thrill of meeting new people, finding that spark, building a connection, and the hope of where it could go can be really fun, and are a crucial part for most people of finding their person. But let’s be real, it’s the twenty first century, we’re in a cost of living crisis, and it’s getting harder and harder to even afford to sweep someone off their feet, let alone actually have the time and space for said sweeping.
When you’re living, as most young people do, with others – either your parents or a collection of roommates – getting some alone time can be challenging at best. Of course, it’s something that you and your new boo can negotiate together, and sometimes it can be really fun. If nothing else, should your relationship be the one, you’ll laugh someday about how you could never get even a second to make out without your roommate blasting death metal or your mom knocking on the door asking if you want snacks.
Sure, down the line it’ll be funny. But for the roommate of the guy in this story, it’s not funny right now. He’s fallen for his new girlfriend and he wants to give her the world – or a quiet, romantic night in, at least. But there’s just one obstacle to that: his roommate, who keeps messing things up.
Read on to find out what happened here.
AITA for “ruining” my roommate’s romantic dinner?
So, here’s the deal. My roommate, Greg, has been seeing this girl, Lisa, for a few weeks. He’s head over heels, always talking about her, playing love songs on his guitar, the whole shebang.
He told me he was planning a romantic dinner for her at our apartment and asked if I could make myself scarce for the evening. I agreed, thinking I’d just head to a friend’s place and chill.
However, my plans fell through, and I ended up at home. Not wanting to intrude, I decided to stay in my room.
I got a bit bored and thought, “Why not light up a Dapper Doobie and relax?” So, I did.
But that, it turned out, was a mistake.
About an hour later, I got the munchies.
I tiptoed to the kitchen, trying to be as quiet as possible. But as luck would have it, I knocked over a jar of spaghetti sauce.
It shattered, sauce went everywhere, and the noise was… well, loud.
Greg and Lisa rushed in, and the look on their faces was a mix of shock and horror. The romantic ambiance was ruined, and there I was, in the middle of the mess, holding a half-eaten sandwich.
Uh-oh. Read on to find out how the couple took the intrusion.
Lisa found it hilarious and couldn’t stop laughing. Greg, on the other hand, was livid. He said I ruined his perfect evening and that I did it on purpose because I was jealous of his new relationship.
I apologized profusely and offered to clean up, but the mood was already killed. Lisa left shortly after, and now Greg isn’t talking to me.
So, Reddit, was I wrong for accidentally crashing my roommate’s romantic dinner? I’m actually having a really hard time with the anxiety of living with someone that’s so upset with me over an accident.
AITA?
It’s nice that Lisa found it funny, but it’s clear that Greg has had enough of his roommate’s behaviour.
Sure, it would be nice if he saw the funny side, but sometimes things are too important to you to just let them go.
All this would be fine, but he expressly asked his roommate if he could go out for the evening. And the crucial thing? The roommate agreed.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who walked away from their lease after the landlord hassled them over renting month-to-month.
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Let’s see what the Reddit community made of this.
This person called Greg out for not following through on the agreement,
While others explained that he had some apologising to do.
However, some Reddits thought that Greg was kind of in the wrong too.
Yes, Greg is taking this situation quite seriously, and perhaps it isn’t as dramatic a betrayal as he’s making it seem. But the truth is, he thought he had an agreement with his roommate, and for whatever reason he was serious about this date being romantic. In order for it to be romantic, it’s clear that they needed to be alone, rather than having the stoner clown of a roommate crashing the party.
Perhaps Greg wouldn’t be so mad if his roommate had actually apologised and seen the wrong that he’d done. Because agreeing to be out for the evening, but then staying home and smoking a joint because your friend bailed aren’t the same thing. There were plenty of things he could have done that would have kept him out of the house, allowing him to keep his agreement with his roommate. But the fact that he didn’t even bother trying shows how little the agreement meant to him, and thus how little he respects his roommate.
Most likely Greg can see that complete lack of respect quite clearly now. It’s no wonder he’s mad.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.
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